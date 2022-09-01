Russell Crowe to star in crime thriller Sleeping Dogs

Russell Crowe is set to star in upcoming feature film Sleeping Dogs, a crime thriller based on E.O. Chirovici’s critically acclaimed novel, The Book of Mirrors.

In the wake of a cutting-edge Alzheimer’s treatment, former homicide detective Roy Freeman (Crowe) is tasked with re-examining a brutal murder case from his past. A death row inmate Roy arrested ten years prior is now proclaiming his innocence.

Intrigued and fighting to regain his memory, Roy enlists his former partner to help him revive the investigation and discover the truth. This time though, things unfold very differently: as he uncovers a tangled web of contradictions and secrets, Roy is forced to face a horrific reality that changes his world forever in the blink of an eye.

Read: Romper Stomper – revisiting a ‘dangerous’ classic 30 years on

Adam Cooper and Bill Collage (Assassins Creed, Exodus: Gods and Kings) adapted the novel, which will mark Cooper’s directorial debut. Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures will produce alongside Cooper, Collage and Pouya Shabazian of New Leaf Literary.

Matthew Goldberg, Cliff Roberts, Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier, and Ford Corbett will executive produce. Nickel City Pictures is partnering with Highland Film Group to launch worldwide sales in Toronto next month.

Principal photography is slated to begin in January 2023.

‘Our memory of the past is what gives us context for who we are. A character who is bereft in this capacity comes with a very complex kind of humanity — and there’s no one better at embodying complex characters than Russell Crowe,’ Cooper said.

‘Adam and Bill’s storytelling pedigree is really second to none and now, having the opportunity to work with Adam at the helm will be a truly exciting journey for us all. Russell Crowe is a serial award-winner, a master of his craft and perfectly cast in the challenging role of Freeman in this unique and prestigious project.’ said Fasano.

‘Working again with such a magnificent actor as Russell is a dream come true. We’re thrilled to team up with him for a second time in such a different and exciting role. He is a phenomenal performer and perfectly cast in Sleeping Dogs as the once brilliant detective whose memory has failed him,’ said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

‘Adam is a talented creator of unique and complex characters, and Russell is the perfect actor to deliver a highly nuanced and commanding performance in the lead role as Roy Freeman. Our director Adam Cooper’s vision is a tense and compelling one, full of suspense, intrigue and so many twists and turns! We cannot wait to see it brought to life,’ added Highland COO Delphine Perrier.

Read: Russell Crowe’s Poker Face – first look

Crowe is currently in production on Sony/Screen Gems The Pope’s Exorcist, and will next be seen in The Greatest Beer Run Ever and J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter. He is in post-production on the thriller Poker Face, which he directed and stars in.

Set in the world of high-stakes poker – and shot in NSW – Poker Face sees Crowe play billionaire gambler Jake Foley, who gives his best friends a night they’ll never forget, a chance to win more money than they’ve ever dreamed of. But to play, they’ll have to give up the one thing they’ve spent their lives doing everything to keep … their secrets.