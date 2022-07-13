Revelation Film Festival revels in online program

The 25 edition of the Revelation Perth International Film Festival (7-17 July) has released further details of this year’s online streaming program, which runs from 19–24 July.

Talking to ScreenHub about Revelation, festival director Richard Sowada said:

For us, in terms of streaming, it means that some of these films go to places where it’s important to go, to regional communities for instance. These are stories that can speak to individuals in those communities who might otherwise think they’re completely alone in the way that they’re thinking and their relationship to their communities.

Read: Richard Sowada, Revelation Film Festival: ‘Anything can happen’

Highlights of the online component of the Festival include:

18 ½: a political comedy set in the middle of the Watergate scandal.

Namalari: filmmaker Tim Mummery, follows artist Donny (Yorna) Woolagoodja as he pursues his connections to culture and the Wandjina – creator beings – whose images can be seen in caves and rock ledges in the Kimberley.

When the Camera Stopped Rolling: Jane Castle’s documentary about her filmmaker mother Lilias Fraser, their relationship and women’s changing roles in the film industry, will be available to view on the Festival’s dedicating streaming site.

Read: When the Camera Stopped Rolling: giving Lilias Fraser the recognition she deserves

The Revelation Perth International Film Festival runs from 7–17 July in person and 18–24 July online. Visit the festival website for full program details.