Renee Gracie: Fireproof – Stan gives date for ‘eye-opening’ documentary

The documentary is an 'eye-opening exploration of what women have to do to succeed, thrive and survive in the world of motorsports'.
18 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno
Race driver Renee Gracie sits behind the wheel of a blue race car wearing a blue race helmet in a still from the Stan documentary.

Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof. Image: Stan.

Stan has announced the premiere date of its Stan Original Documentary Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof.

Led by an all-female Western Australian creative team (it was written and directed by Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe and produced by Cody Greenwood), the documentary will premiere next month.

It follows the Australian race car driver as she attempts to re-enter V8 racing after being pushed out of the sport and becoming a multi-millionaire through online adult entertainment. Using Gracie’s individual experiences, the documentary ‘uncovers the exploitation, empowerment and resilience behind her unconventional success story, and examines the greater injustices faced by women in competitive sport as a whole’.

Gracie said: ‘The filmmakers contacted me almost three years ago, and it’s been an unbelievably fun and amazing process since that day. Renee Gracie: Fireproof documents my journey through Go-Karts into V8, my transition into OnlyFans, and the cameras were there to capture my entire return to motorsport – the result is a salacious (pretty standard for me) and thrilling behind-the-scenes ride into my life.’

Producer Cody Greenwood said: ‘I’m tremendously proud of the dedication of Samantha and Frances in telling this complex story. The directors have a strong track record of showcasing powerful feminist stories. It’s a privilege to work alongside them once again.’

The documentary is executive produced by Nick Batzias and Charlotte Wheaton. Principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with Screenwest and Lotterywest. Local distribution by Stan. Developed with assistance by Screen Australia. Stan Executive Producers Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie.

 Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof premieres on 26 May on Stan

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

