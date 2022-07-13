Polly Pierce and Jane Castle: surviving in the film industry

Legendary Australian cinematographer-turned-director Jane Castle and Australian-Canadian cinematographer and director Polly Pierce will take part in a WIFT (Women in Film & Television) Australia event, online and free to watch this Friday, 15 July.

Both filmmakers have an interest in issues around mental health and resilience and both have pivoted from one key creative role to another as their careers have progressed.

The duo will discuss their transitions from cinematography into directing and then delve into discussion around Jane’s latest film When the Camera Stopped Rolling, a feature documentary about her mother’s life in filmmaking, which is screening at Revelation Film Festival this week. The film explores topics around family violence and its impact on mental health, wellbeing and career.

‘Personal trauma can be real career-stopper in the film industry,’ Castle said. ‘Especially if you’re already experiencing discrimination because you come from a marginalised group due to your ethnicity, gender, sexuality or age.

‘There’s only so long you can keep going, putting the gruelling hours and intensity of a film shoot above your own well-being. At some point something’s got to give and it’s usually the career.’

Polly Pierce said: ‘Re-emerging from the pandemic, a lot of people’s priorities shifted. I think that the film industry and its workers are also seeing and feeling that change. And not just seeing it, but wanting it in order to support a better work/life balance and to support mental and physical health.

‘Coming from a camera background where 16 hours days from camera truck door opening and closing are a part of everyday life, it’s just not sustainable. We need to think about the crew and not about the product alone. In my work as a producer-director, that’s exactly what I’m striving to do!’

This event is being billed as a timely opportunity to interrogate some vital concerns. Questions and input from the online audience will be welcome.

Excellence in Craft is an ongoing series created and produced by WIFT Queensland’s Karolina Berkell-Kirk. Previous Excellence in Craft guests have included writer-director Katina Medina Mora, editor Jill Billcock, cinematographer Mandy Walker ACS and director Niki Caro.

Jane Castle in conversation with Polly Pierce takes place on 15 July 2022, online 1–2pm. Free for WIFT, ACS and ADG members, or by donation. To find out more and register, visit Eventbrite. Please be aware that some of the topics covered might be triggering for some audience members.