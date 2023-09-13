Our Voice, Our Heart: trailer for Voice Referendum documentary

The trailer for the forthcoming Australian documentary Our Voice, Our Heart has been released today.

The film follows two Darwin locals, Tiwi man Jaxon de Santis and Warlpiri/Jawoyn man

Justin Grant, who realise that if they have no idea what the Voice to Parliament means to them and

their community, how are millions of Australians going to know? The film will celebrate its world

premiere at Darwin International Film Festival on 17 September before being released on SBS, SBS

On Demand and NITV on 1 October.

Our Voice, Our Heart is produced and co-directed by Trade Creative’s Laurens Goud, co-directed and

co-produced by Justin Grant who also serves as the production’s Indigenous Consultant, and co-

produced by Jaxon De Santis.

De Santis is 31-year-old salt water Tiwi man, born in Darwin, who is a national touring

musician and songwriter. Having grown up in many communities from Groote Eyente, Yirrkala,

Pirlangimpi and Darwin, Jaxon has many perspectives on culture and what it means to be a First

Nations person.

Grant is 33-year-old Warlpiri/Jawoyn man who is an actor, writer, producer, and film director.

Justin was born in Katherine, in the Northern Territory, and grew up listening to Elders share their

Dreamtime stories.

