Our Voice, Our Heart: trailer for Voice Referendum documentary

The trailer for the forthcoming Australian documentary Our Voice, Our Heart has been released today.
The film follows two Darwin locals, Tiwi man Jaxon de Santis and Warlpiri/Jawoyn man
Justin Grant, who realise that if they have no idea what the Voice to Parliament means to them and
their community, how are millions of Australians going to know? The film will celebrate its world
premiere at Darwin International Film Festival on 17 September before being released on SBS, SBS
On Demand and NITV on 1 October.
Our Voice, Our Heart is produced and co-directed by Trade Creative’s Laurens Goud, co-directed and
co-produced by Justin Grant who also serves as the production’s Indigenous Consultant, and co-
produced by Jaxon De Santis.
De Santis is 31-year-old salt water Tiwi man, born in Darwin, who is a national touring
musician and songwriter. Having grown up in many communities from Groote Eyente, Yirrkala,
Pirlangimpi and Darwin, Jaxon has many perspectives on culture and what it means to be a First
Nations person.
Read: Indigenous Voice to Parliament: the must-watch list
Grant is 33-year-old Warlpiri/Jawoyn man who is an actor, writer, producer, and film director.
Justin was born in Katherine, in the Northern Territory, and grew up listening to Elders share their
Dreamtime stories.
Read more: Our Voice, Our Heart to premiere ahead of Voice Referendum