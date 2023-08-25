Our Flag Means Death season 2 in October – first look

Vanity Fair has revealed an exclusive first look at season two of Our Flag Means Death, the queer pirate series that captured hearts and minds when it debuted last year.

While season two was confirmed to be in production many months ago, there’s been radio silence since, with the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike possibly affecting publicity.

Season one of Our Flag Means Death follows bumbling gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), captain of a misfit pirate crew, and the fearsome but loveable Edward ‘Blackbeard’ Teach (Taika Waititi).

Things ended on a cliffhanger, after Stede and Ed declared their love for each other and were promptly broken up by a series of misunderstandings.

Read: David Jenkin’s Our Flag Means Death nails queer representation

The photos revealed on Vanity Fair’s website show Stede donning a new, less-than-gentlemanly look, as he gets used to roughing it with his shipwrecked mates. Blackbeard is back, of course, in his signature leather jacket and pants. We can see him conversing with Leslie Jones’ Spanish Jackie, but what they’re discussing we don’t know.

Some members of Stede’s crew are also shown wearing what appears to be 19th-century Chinese trader robes. That might just be thanks to a new cast arrival in the form of Ruibo Qian as Susan, a merchant with many secrets to trade.

Finally, we see Minnie Driver as Anne Bonney, who – just like Stede Bonnet and Edward Teach – was a pirate in real life, in fact one of the few female captains of her time. She wears a green outfit comprising of a blouse, pants, and a leather corset.

The season has been primarily filmed in Kumeu, New Zealand, which is just outside of Auckland.

Returning cast members include Con O’Neill, Vico Ortiz, Kristian Nairn, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Leslie Jones, Samson Kayo, Ewen Bremner, and Samba Schutte. New to the cast are New Zealanders Madeleine Sami (Deadloch), and Samoan-born Anapela Polataivao.

The director of three episodes of Our Flag Means Death season two, Fernando Frias, told Vanity Fair that fans would definitely be satisfied with the series’ second act.

Our Flag Means Death season two premieres on Binge this October.