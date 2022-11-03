You Won’t Be Alone named as Australia’s official Oscars film 2023

Australian horror film You Won’t Be Alone has officially been submitted as Australia’s feature-film entry into the 2023 Academy Awards.

The film, which is about a young Eastern-European girl who is turned into a witch by an ancient spirit, is now in the longlist for an International Feature Oscar.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen> Watch the trailer for You Won’t Be Alone.

You Won’t Be Alone is the debut feature of Macedonian-Australian director Goran Stolevski, who recently opened MIFF with his sophomore feature Of An Age. To say it’s been a busy year for Stolevski would be an understatement.

Read our interview: Goran Stolevski, Of An Age director: ‘I’m intensely connected to the characters’

The Noomi Rapace-starring You Won’t Be Alone had its world premiere at Sundance 2022, where it was nominated for the World Cinema Dramatic audience award. It has since made its way around the festival circuit with screenings at Sitges, Sydney, Palm Springs, London, and Bucheon – where it picked up the best film award.

Making up the rest of the cast are Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Sara Klimoska and Carloto Cotta.

Read: The Moths Will Eat Them Up: Australia’s short Oscar nomination for 2023?

Australia’s Causeway Films produced the film, alongside the UK’s Head Gear and Metrol Technology. Focus Features and Universal distribute the title globally.

Australia has been nominated once before for Tanna in 2016, and we made the shortlist in 2009 for Warwick Thornton’s Samson and Delilah. Could 2023 be our time to shine?

The 95th Oscars will be held on 12 March, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live all over the world.