Ones to Watch: Screen Producers Australia

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced its participants in the Ones To Watch program 2022. This year’s cohort is made up of Australian producers with a passion for creating screen stories based on First Nations families, extraordinary life stories, off-beat edgy comedies, LGBTQI+ narratives, female empowerment, and diverse expression, and all are ‘hoping to reach new stratospheres of Australian storytelling.’

‘Since Ones To Watch debuted in 2013, scores of producers from every stage of their careers from across Australia have had their skillsets bolstered, and built upon their professional networks through the SPA program,’ said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

‘The high calibre of diverse and exciting applications to the Ones To Watch program continues to impress me and serves as proof that our screen industry is brimming with talent and creativity unique to Australia, and that Australian culture and stories will continue to delight global audiences in the future.’

‘I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank our program partners for their continued support, and to wish the Ones To Watch luck as they embark on the next stage of their creative careers. I look forward to meeting you all at SCREEN FOREVER 37 in 2023.’ said Mr Deaner.

Over the coming months, the Ones To Watch will be matched with Australian producers for one-on-one mentoring and will take part in an exclusive webinar series to develop their creative slate and business skills. This will be in the lead-up to SCREEN FOREVER 37.

Each participant will also be given the opportunity to apply for the Ones To Watch Internship, supported by Screen Australia, and secure placement with a production company anywhere in the world (to the value of AU$20,000).

The twelve producers selected for this year’s program are:

Aven Yap – Nimbus Creative (QLD)

– Nimbus Creative (QLD) Bethany Bruce – Staple Fiction (NSW)

– Staple Fiction (NSW) Chanel Bowen – Independent (WA)

– Independent (WA) Christopher Amos – Independent (QLD)

– Independent (QLD) Cyna Strachan – Mad Ones Films (NSW)

– Mad Ones Films (NSW) Debbie Zhou – Independent (NSW)

– Independent (NSW) Emma Roberts – Pernickety Split (VIC)

– Pernickety Split (VIC) Hanna Griffiths – Blinded By Rainbows (VIC)

– Blinded By Rainbows (VIC) Jason Chong – 1UP Digital (SA)

– 1UP Digital (SA) Luke Saliba – Paperless Films (VIC)

– Paperless Films (VIC) Sierra Schrader – EveryNameTaken (SA)

– EveryNameTaken (SA) Tim Russell – Pivot Studios (NSW)

To learn more, head to the SPA website.