Of An Age wins $100,000 CinefestOZ Film Prize

CinefestOZ has announced Of An Age as the winner of Australia’s richest annual Film Prize, worth $100,000, which recognises excellence in the craft of filmmaking from an Australian feature film or feature-length documentary.

Of An Age filmmakers were presented the prize by WA Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Roger Cook at the prestigious Closing Night Gala in Busselton tonight following selection by a panel of industry experts.



‘The CinefestOZ Film Prize champions new and compelling Australian made films,’ CinefestOZ Chair Margaret Buswell said of the award, which was introduced in 2014 and supported by Tourism WA’s Regional Events Program.

‘Our Film Prize Jury, which comprises Chair Richard Roxburgh, Adam Piron, Emma Booth, Melissa Kelly, Meyne Wyatt and Tony Ayres, assessed each film from a perspective of excellence, taking into account originality, the power of the story, the pace, structure, memorable characters, acting quality, cinematography and its alignment with the narrative, and the ability of the filmmaker to create a strong and cohesive experience in the cinema.



After much deliberation over the four finalists, the Jury selected Of An Age.



‘We were deeply moved by this film,’ said Jury Chair Richard Roxburgh. ‘It haunted us, and it was an experience that touched us all on a personal level.



‘The director pushed formal boundaries, rooting their film in a very personal perspective, that balanced its specificity and crafted a world that made its story a universal one. After intense deliberation, we had to make an incredibly difficult decision after reflecting on all of the incredible films in the competition.’



Written and directed by Goran Stolevski, produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings, and starring Elias Anton, Thom Green and Hattie Hook, Of An Age is set in the Summer of 1999 when an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance blossoms between a 17-year-old Serbian ballroom dancer and their best friend’s older brother. A decade later, the pair meet for a bittersweet reunion.



‘It’s been such a beautiful experience,’ Stolevski said. ‘And receiving this award on top of just having been able to be part of the festival is just incredible. We’re so grateful and absolutely thrilled, thank you to everyone at CinefestOZ.’

Screen Legend

Richard Roxburgh was also recognised at the evening’s Gala for outstanding contribution to the Australian film industry and named the CinefestOZ 2021 Screen Legend, with the Hon David Templeman, Minister for Culture and the Arts, presenting the award.



The Screen Legend is recognised for playing a valuable role in supporting excellence in Australian filmmaking, which CinefestOZ proudly showcases through a variety of film events and screenings across Western Australia’s South West region over the six-day festival.



Roxburgh said: ‘I am so honoured to receive this award and support this important festival that champions Australian films, stories and filmmakers.’

