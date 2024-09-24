News

Nightbitch at SXSW Sydney: movie headliners announced

Nightbitch, Saturday Night and Smile 2 will have their Australian premieres in Sydney next month.
24 Sep 2024 15:34
Silvi Vann-Wall
Amy Adams in Nightbitch. Image: Annapurna Pictures.

Amy Adams in Nightbitch. Image: Annapurna Pictures.

SXSW Sydney have announced the five films that will be headlining the upcoming Screen Festival in October, and for many it will be their first time playing in Australia after screening at Telluride and TIFF.

The festival takes place in Sydney from 14-20 October 2024. The cinema portion is just one aspect of a larger celebration of technology, music, games, and more.

Here’s the lowdown on the features you can check out at the SXSW Sydney festival:

The Front Room

Premiere date: 15 October

Max & Sam Eggers’ new A24 horror The Front Room stars pop star Brandy as a newly-pregnant woman facing hell as her diabolical mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. 

Smile 2

Smile 2. Image: Paramount Pictures.
Smile 2. Image: Paramount Pictures.

Premiere date: 16 October

Smile 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2022 box office smash hit, stars Aladdin’s Naomi Scott as global pop sensation Skye Riley who begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events as she embarks on a world tour. Director Parker Finn will attend SXSW Sydney to present the film. 

Pavements

Pavements. Image: Utopia
Pavements. Image: Utopia

Premiere date: 17 October

Pavements, an experimental hybrid of narrative, scripted, documentary, musical, and metatextual elements from director Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell) about the indie rock outfit, Pavement. Co-written by Ross Perry and Stephen Malkmus from Pavement, this unique, not-to-be-missed piece of cinema comes direct to SXSW Sydney from Venice and New York film festivals. 

Nightbitch

Amy Adams in Nightbitch. Image: Annapurna Pictures.
Amy Adams in Nightbitch. Image: Annapurna Pictures.

Premiere date: 18 October

Amy Adams’ darkly comedic fairy tale Nightbitch is about a stay-at-home mother who, frustrated after leaving behind a career as an artist for a life consumed by parental duties, transforms into a dog. Adapted from Rachel Yoder’s cult book of the same title, Adams’ performance is receiving early Oscars buzz after the film’s premiere at TIFF. 

Saturday Night

Saturday Night. Image: Universal Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing.
Saturday Night. Image: Universal Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing.

Premiere date: 19 October

Hot from Telluride and TIFF comes Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. Starring some of the world’s hottest young acting talent including Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner franchise), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Kaia Gerber (Bottoms) and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) alongside industry legends Willem Dafoe and J.K Simmons, Saturday Night is full of humour, chaos, and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t.

ScreenHub: First look at Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night

These announcements follow the already confirmed feature screen program, which includes the following films:

Feature Films

  • A Grand Mockery
  • Alien Weaponry: Kua Tupu Te Ara
  • Andamooka
  • Audrey
  • Azrael
  • Babes
  • Bionico’s Bachata
  • Carnage for Christmas
  • Cloud
  • Dead Talents Society
  • DiDi
  • Frankie Freako
  • Future Council
  • Ghost Cat Anzu
  • Good One
  • Grand Theft Hamlet
  • Inside
  • Like My Brother
  • Look Into My Eyes
  • Love in the Big City
  • Mahakaal
  • Matt & Mara
  • Me and My Victim
  • My First Film
  • National Anthem
  • Never Look Away
  • Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird
  • Pools
  • Queens of Concrete
  • Rap World
  • S/He Is Still Her/e: The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary
  • Salt Along the Tongue
  • Saturday Night
  • Serpent’s Path
  • Sing Sing
  • Slice of Life: The American Dream
  • Smile 2
  • Sunlight
  • Teaches of Peaches
  • The Code
  • The Colours Within
  • The Front Room
  • The Gesuidouz
  • The Human Hibernation
  • The Most Australian Band Ever!
  • The People’s Joker (35mm)
  • The Thicket
  • Visitors: Complete Edition
  • Witches
  • www.RachelOrmont.com
  • Xoftex
  • King Baby
  • Dinner in America

Episodic Content

  • Thou Shalt Not Steal
  • Lantern Blade
  • Shrinking
  • Tales from the Void
  • Plum

Every session in the SXSW Sydney 2024 Screen Festival is open to anyone with a Screen Badge or Wristband, granting unlimited access to screenings during the event.

For more information, head to the SXSW Sydney website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

