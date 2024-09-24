Nightbitch at SXSW Sydney: movie headliners announced

SXSW Sydney have announced the five films that will be headlining the upcoming Screen Festival in October, and for many it will be their first time playing in Australia after screening at Telluride and TIFF.

The festival takes place in Sydney from 14-20 October 2024. The cinema portion is just one aspect of a larger celebration of technology, music, games, and more.

Here’s the lowdown on the features you can check out at the SXSW Sydney festival:

The Front Room

Premiere date: 15 October

Max & Sam Eggers’ new A24 horror The Front Room stars pop star Brandy as a newly-pregnant woman facing hell as her diabolical mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in.

Smile 2

Premiere date: 16 October

Smile 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2022 box office smash hit, stars Aladdin’s Naomi Scott as global pop sensation Skye Riley who begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events as she embarks on a world tour. Director Parker Finn will attend SXSW Sydney to present the film.

Pavements

Premiere date: 17 October

Pavements, an experimental hybrid of narrative, scripted, documentary, musical, and metatextual elements from director Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell) about the indie rock outfit, Pavement. Co-written by Ross Perry and Stephen Malkmus from Pavement, this unique, not-to-be-missed piece of cinema comes direct to SXSW Sydney from Venice and New York film festivals.

Nightbitch

Premiere date: 18 October

Amy Adams’ darkly comedic fairy tale Nightbitch is about a stay-at-home mother who, frustrated after leaving behind a career as an artist for a life consumed by parental duties, transforms into a dog. Adapted from Rachel Yoder’s cult book of the same title, Adams’ performance is receiving early Oscars buzz after the film’s premiere at TIFF.

Saturday Night

Premiere date: 19 October

Hot from Telluride and TIFF comes Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. Starring some of the world’s hottest young acting talent including Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner franchise), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Kaia Gerber (Bottoms) and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) alongside industry legends Willem Dafoe and J.K Simmons, Saturday Night is full of humour, chaos, and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t.

These announcements follow the already confirmed feature screen program, which includes the following films:

Feature Films

A Grand Mockery

Alien Weaponry: Kua Tupu Te Ara

Andamooka

Audrey

Azrael

Babes

Bionico’s Bachata

Carnage for Christmas

Cloud

Dead Talents Society

DiDi

Frankie Freako

Future Council

Ghost Cat Anzu

Good One

Grand Theft Hamlet

Inside

Like My Brother

Look Into My Eyes

Love in the Big City

Mahakaal

Matt & Mara

Me and My Victim

My First Film

National Anthem

Never Look Away

Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird

Pools

Queens of Concrete

Rap World

S/He Is Still Her/e: The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary

Salt Along the Tongue

Serpent’s Path

Sing Sing

Slice of Life: The American Dream

Sunlight

Teaches of Peaches

The Code

The Colours Within

The Gesuidouz

The Human Hibernation

The Most Australian Band Ever!

The People’s Joker (35mm)

The Thicket

Visitors: Complete Edition

Witches

www.RachelOrmont.com

Xoftex

King Baby

Dinner in America

Episodic Content

Thou Shalt Not Steal

Lantern Blade

Shrinking

Tales from the Void

Plum

Every session in the SXSW Sydney 2024 Screen Festival is open to anyone with a Screen Badge or Wristband, granting unlimited access to screenings during the event.

