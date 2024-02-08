News

 > News

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis score Amy Winehouse film Back to Black

Long-time collaborators Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will score the new Amy Winehouse biopic.
8 Feb 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Nick Cave at the piano, Sam Taylor Johnson standing and Warren Ellis playing violin in a studio.

Film

Nick Cave, Sam Taylor Johnson and Warren Ellis in the studio for Back to Black. Image: STUDIOCANAL

Share Icon

The production houses behind upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, have announced today that Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will provide the score for the film.

As seen in this article’s header image, Cave and Ellis are already in the studio with director Sam Taylor-Johnson this week.

Charting Winehouse’s vibrant years living in London and her intense journey to fame, Taylor-Johnson directs actress Marisa Abela (Industry) as music icon Amy Winehouse.

Supporting Abela are BAFTA-winning actor Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse, Juliet Cowan as Janis Winehouse and Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated Lesley Manville as Amy’s grandmother, Cynthia. 

Back to Black features many of Winehouse’s hit songs alongside the original score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

Read: Back to Black: Amy Winehouse biopic trailer released

‘Nick and Warren were the only musicians in my mind to score Back to Black,’ said Taylor-Johnson. ‘Over the years I’ve listened to everything they’ve composed and longed to realize the dream of working together.  Their sensibility as well as understanding of this story has led to a profoundly deep and moving film score.’

Cave and Ellis first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full time member for the following ten albums to the present day. The two have also composed and recorded numerous, film, TV and theatre soundtracks together including The Proposition, Lawless, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, The Road, Blonde, Dahmer and more.

Back to Black is written by Matt Greenhalgh (Nowhere Boy), while Giles Martin (Rocketman) handles music production and Nina Gold (1917) leads the casting of the film.

STUDIOCANAL, Monumental Pictures and Focus Features will release Back to Black in Australian cinemas on 11 April.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Digital Features Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Documentary
More
Film still from The Taste of Things. Three women and one man stand around a table in a French provincial kitchen.
Features

Alliance Française French Film Festival: top ten picks

Over 40 films are playing at the 2024 French Film Festival – here's our top ten.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Eric Bana as character Aaron Falk stands in a dense rainforest.
Features

Cinema guide: new films released in Australia this week

Your guide to new releases in Australian cinemas from 5-12 February 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Jessica Mauboy as character Aunty Cressida. Close up of her concerned face. She wears a firefighter's uniform.
News

Windcatcher: new Jessica Mauboy family film on Stan – trailer released

Windcatcher follows two children banding together to take the sports day title from a group of bullies.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse, a woman with black hair and heavy makeup holding headphones to her ear and singing into a studio microphone.
News

Back to Black: Amy Winehouse biopic trailer released

The new film by Sam Taylor-Johnson promises to be 'a celebration of the most iconic – and much missed –…

Paul Dalgarno
News

Thunderbolts: Aussie actor Geraldine Viswanathan lands Marvel role

Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad has cast an Australian actor in a top role.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login