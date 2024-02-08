Nick Cave and Warren Ellis score Amy Winehouse film Back to Black

The production houses behind upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, have announced today that Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will provide the score for the film.

As seen in this article’s header image, Cave and Ellis are already in the studio with director Sam Taylor-Johnson this week.

Charting Winehouse’s vibrant years living in London and her intense journey to fame, Taylor-Johnson directs actress Marisa Abela (Industry) as music icon Amy Winehouse.

Supporting Abela are BAFTA-winning actor Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse, Juliet Cowan as Janis Winehouse and Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated Lesley Manville as Amy’s grandmother, Cynthia.

Back to Black features many of Winehouse’s hit songs alongside the original score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

‘Nick and Warren were the only musicians in my mind to score Back to Black,’ said Taylor-Johnson. ‘Over the years I’ve listened to everything they’ve composed and longed to realize the dream of working together. Their sensibility as well as understanding of this story has led to a profoundly deep and moving film score.’

Cave and Ellis first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full time member for the following ten albums to the present day. The two have also composed and recorded numerous, film, TV and theatre soundtracks together including The Proposition, Lawless, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, The Road, Blonde, Dahmer and more.

Back to Black is written by Matt Greenhalgh (Nowhere Boy), while Giles Martin (Rocketman) handles music production and Nina Gold (1917) leads the casting of the film.

STUDIOCANAL, Monumental Pictures and Focus Features will release Back to Black in Australian cinemas on 11 April.