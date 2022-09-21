New Taika Waititi film gets release date

News

Next Goal Wins is based on a documentary of the same name.
21 Sep 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Next Goal Wins. Image: Searchlight Pictures/Canva

The next film by the celebrated Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) is Next Goal Wins, a drama/comedy following the American Samoa soccer team infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001.

With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), hoping he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog story.

Read: Taika Waititi – all the best bits

The cast includes Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, Elisabeth Moss, and Will Arnett (who replaced Armie Hammer earlier this year).

The screenplay was written by Iain Morris and Taika Waititi, and is adapted from a documentary of the same name.

The film was produced by Jonathan Cavendish, Garrett Basch, Taika Waititi, Mike Brett and Steve Jamison.

An official trailer is yet to be seen.

Next Goal Wins is in cinemas from 20 April 2023

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

