NCIS: Sydney announces cast

NCIS Sydney, Australia's answer to NCIS, has begun filming with a confirmed cast in place.
13 Jun 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Television

Image by Daniel Asher Smith/supplied

While production is underway in Sydney for the upcoming NCIS: Sydney, the showrunners have just officially announced the cast. According to official sources, Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance have been chosen as the leads.

Swann takes on the role of NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, while Lasance portrays Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey, the dedicated AFP counterpart to Mackey. Together they lead the team of eclectic NCIS agents from the US and the Australian Federal Police.

Joining Swann and Lasance are Sean Sagar, who portrays NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, and Tuuli Narkle in the role of AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper. Mavournee Hazel will play AFP forensic scientist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, and William McInnes takes on the role of AFP forensic pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

As per the press release, NCIS: Sydney will follow the titular multinational taskforce as they endeavour to maintain order in ‘one of the most volatile areas of the world: the vast and contested patch of ocean where naval crimes run rampant’.

The production is a collaboration between Endemol Shine Australia, CBS Studios, and Paramount ANZ. While the creatives behind the series have not been officially named, director Shawn Seet was spotted during the shoot [according to Variety].

Participants of the Script Development Program, including Rachael Alford, Ella Cook, James Stewart Cripps, Siobhan Domingo, Josh Sambono, and Clare Sladden have had a chance to join NCIS: Sydney as writers.

Screen Australia has listed Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman and Paramount ANZ head of drama Rick Maier as executive producers, indicating a strong leadership team behind the scenes.

NCIS: Sydney is set to be distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

