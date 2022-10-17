Metamorphoses Film Festival: from Lux Aeterna to Interstella 5555

Independent screening collective Static Vision will this weekend (20–23 Oct) host the Metamorphoses film festival – a Melbourne-exclusive exploration of evolution, transformation and shifting worlds on screen.

Featuring numerous International and Australian premieres, including Gaspar Noé’s Lux Aeterna, Everything Is Terrible!’s Kidz Klub!, and Ethan Eng’s Therapy Dogs, Metamorphoses will show 17 feature films at Hawthorn’s Lido Cinemas.

The weekend will include ‘triple features’ on both Friday and Saturday night, as well as retrospective screenings of Paul Schrader’s Cat People and Guy Maddin’s Tales from the Gimli Hospital.

The festival was also the first in Australia to secure the controversial parody film The People’s Joker, before it was pulled from all international festival circuits. Kidz Klub! will show in its place.

Highlights

Lux Aeterna is the latest offering from Irreversible‘s Gaspar Noé, and was funded by Yves Saint Laurent. The film intends to emulate a real-time witch-burning, and if the trailer’s anything to go by, you may need to lie down afterwards. Personally, I am reminded of that one Pokémon episode that gave children seizures and then was banned forever …

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem was a film produced by Toei Animation (the Japanese powerhouses behind Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z and One Piece) for Daft Punk’s 2001 album Discovery. It tells the story of the abduction and rescue of an interstellar pop band, with minimal dialogue and sound effects. It’s a real treat for Daft Punk fans and animation fanatics alike, and the version screening at Metamorphoses is a complete fan-edited version.

You can also catch the satire Sick of Myself, which played Cannes to rave reviews, The Sacred Spirit, which is about a Valencian UFOlogy cult, and Therapy Dogs, in which young 17-year-old filmmaker Ethan Eng make a high-school diary film.

And don’t miss the improvised ‘road movie’/romance drama Magnetic Fields, which was Greece’s entry for the 2022 Best International Feature Film Academy Award, and won five Greek Academy Awards.

Metamorphoses Film Festival (presented by Static Vision) is on at Lido Cinemas Hawthorn from 20-23 October 2022. For information and tickets, head to the Metamorphoses website.