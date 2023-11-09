Mean Girls (the musical movie) trailer released

‘Not your mother’s Mean Girls,’ declares the official trailer for the new Mean Girls musical movie – simultaneously sending every person that grew up with the 2004 classic into a panic spiral. Has it really been 20 years?

Simply titled Mean Girls (with a cute little crotchet note in the ‘A’), this new film is actually based on the stage musical adaptation of Tina Fey’s original movie. From book, to film, to Broadway, and back to film, Mean Girls has had quite the transformative journey.

Oddly enough, though, the trailer doesn’t feature any of the songs – the primary token that sets it apart from 2004’s Mean Girls.

Watch the trailer for Mean Girls below:

What is Mean Girls about?

Here’s the blurb: New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp, reprising her Broadway role) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

The official poster

The official poster for Mean Girls (2024) has also been released, with Regina George taking the spotlight.

The upcoming film, released by Paramount Pictures, is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., and produced by Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels.

Mean Girls is in cinemas from 11 January 2024.