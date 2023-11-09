News

 > Film > News

Mean Girls (the musical movie) trailer released

2024's Mean Girls is 'not your mother's Mean Girls', according to Paramount's new trailer.
9 Nov 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Busy Philipps plays Mrs. George in Mean Girls from Paramount Pictures. Photo: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.

Share Icon

‘Not your mother’s Mean Girls,’ declares the official trailer for the new Mean Girls musical movie – simultaneously sending every person that grew up with the 2004 classic into a panic spiral. Has it really been 20 years?

Simply titled Mean Girls (with a cute little crotchet note in the ‘A’), this new film is actually based on the stage musical adaptation of Tina Fey’s original movie. From book, to film, to Broadway, and back to film, Mean Girls has had quite the transformative journey.

Oddly enough, though, the trailer doesn’t feature any of the songs – the primary token that sets it apart from 2004’s Mean Girls.

Watch the trailer for Mean Girls below:

What is Mean Girls about?

Read: Mean Girls is now free to watch on TikTok – and yes, it’s legal

Here’s the blurb: New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp, reprising her Broadway role) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

The official poster

The official poster for Mean Girls (2024) has also been released, with Regina George taking the spotlight.

The upcoming film, released by Paramount Pictures, is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., and produced by Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels.

Mean Girls is in cinemas from 11 January 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Documentary Features Film Film / Television Production News Shorts
More
News

Daniel Johns, Ben Folds and David Helffgott in neurodiversity documentary The Musical Mind

The Musical Mind...A Portrait in Process is a new documentary by Australian director Scott Hicks.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer released today

The next instalment in the Ghostbusters franchise is due next March, but fans can have their first glimpse now.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Damage: director Madeleine Blackwell interview

Blackwell says she felt compelled to make a story about asylum seekers' treatment in Australia after 'becoming overwhelmed'.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Bus Stop Films: 18 'inclusively made' shorts to tour Australia

The touring films were created by 180 filmmakers, all young adults with mild-to-moderate intellectual disability or autism.

Paul Dalgarno
News

AIDC conference 2024: first look at program and speakers

Director Mstyslav Chernov and composer Nainita Desai have been confirmed as speakers at next year's event.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login