Mandy Walker becomes first woman to win American Society of Cinematographers Award

Mandy Walker, the Melbourne-born cinematographer behind Elvis, has made history by becoming the first woman to win the feature competition at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards.

The awards took place on Sunday, March 5, with Walker taking home the award for Best Cinematography in a Feature Film.

Walker always had a passion for photography – in fact she told The Wrap in December that her father built her a darkroom in their backyard when she was just 14 years old. She soon discovered that her love of still photography could translate into motion pictures. But when she entered the movie business, she noticed that there weren’t many women working behind the camera as cinematographers or their assistants.

During her acceptance speech, Walker said: ‘This is for all the women that win this award after me.’ She’s the third woman to be nominated in the ASC feature competition, following Rachel Morrison in 2018 for Mudbound and Ari Wegner in 2022 for The Power Of The Dog.

The other ACS feature nominees were Greig Fraser for The Batman, Darius Khondji for Bardo: False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Claudio Miranda for Top Gun: Maverick, and Roger Deakins for Empire Of Light.

Walker is also nominated for the Cinematography category at the Academy Awards that will take place this Sunday.

Aside from Walker’s win, other notable award winners included Khondji, Viola Davis, Stephen Goldblatt, and Fred Murphy. See below for the full list of ACS award winners.

Full list of ACS Award winners

Feature Film

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC – Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS – The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Darius Khondji, ASC, AFC – Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)

Claudio Miranda, ASC – Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

WINNER: Mandy Walker, ASC, ACS – Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Spotlight

WINNER : Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF – War Sailor (DCM Film)

: Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF – War Sailor (DCM Film) Kate McCullough, ISC – The Quiet Girl (Super)

Andrew Wheeler – God’s Country (IFC Films)

Documentary

WINNER: Ben Bernhard and Riju Das – All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max)

Ben Bernhard and Riju Das – All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max) Adam Bricker – Chef’s Table: Pizza – Franco Pepe (Netflix)

Wolfgang Held, ASC – This Stolen Country of Mine

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Todd Banhazl, ASC – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – The Swan (HBO/HBO Max)

Jeremy Benning, CSC – Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – The Outside (Netflix)

Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC – Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – The Autopsy (Netflix)

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC – Lost Ollie – Bali Hai (Netflix)

WINNER :Sean Porter – The Old Man – I (FX)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

John Conroy, ASC, ISC –Westworld – Années Folles (HBO/HBO MAX)

Catherine Goldschmidt – House of the Dragon – The Lord of the Tides (HBO/HBO MAX)

Alejandro Martinez – House of the Dragon – The Green Council (HBO/HBO MAX)

WINNER: M. David Mullen, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall? (Prime Video)

M. David Mullen, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall? (Prime Video) Alex Nepomniaschy, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Everything is Bellmore (Prime Video)

Nikolaus Summerer – 1899 – The Calling (Netflix)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC – Better Call Saul – Saul Gone (AMC)

Jesse M. Feldman – Interview With the Vampire – Is My Very Nature That of the Devil (AMC)

Christian ‘Tico’ Herrera, CCR – Snowfall – Departures (FX)

WINNER: Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS – The Old Man – IV (FX)

Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS – The Old Man – IV (FX) Jaime Reynoso, AMC – Snowpiercer – Bound by One Track (TNT)

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series