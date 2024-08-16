News

Left Write Hook to get national cinema release

The Australian documentary about the healing power of boxing and writing for trauma survivors will release in October.
16 Aug 2024 13:55
ScreenHub staff
Cast of documentary Left Write Hook.

Documentary

Left Write Hook premiere. L-R: Dove, Director Shannon Owen, Gaby, Nikki, Lauren, Pixie, and trainer and producer Donna Lyon. Image supplied.

Following the black carpet World Premiere screening at the Melbourne International Film Festival this week, Australian feature documentary Left Write Hook has announced a national theatrical release for 24 October.

Through distributor Bonsai Films, the documentary will screen in Sydney, the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Melbourne, as well as at Cinefest Oz in WA.

The documentary that ‘aims to reclaim the conversation and rewrite perceptions around sexual abuse’ is directed by Shannon Owen (Miss South Sudan Australia), in collaboration with boxing instructor and trauma survivor Donna Lyon, who also serves as producer on the film, along with Australian and NZ production company Sweetshop & Green.

ScreenHub: Producer Donna Lyon fights to honour sexual abuse survivors

Left Write Hook explores how the physicality of boxing combined with the emotional power of creative writing can create a space for survivors to release their memories, reclaim their bodies, and imagine new lives for themselves. It follows seven survivors of childhood sexual abuse who respond to a call-out to take part in an experimental recovery program that addresses both the physical and emotional impact of trauma, and beginning as an eight-week workshop, the program soon expands to become a multi-year journey.

Donna Lyon, trainer and producer, has experience making films about difficult subjects. She was the producer of Disclosure (2020) the acclaimed independent film directed by Michael Bentham about child on child sexual abuse allegations.

Lyon said: ‘Making Left Write Hook has been a huge and overwhelming process, but it has transformed my life. We are building a community of empowered survivors and I am so thankful for the strength and the vulnerability of the film’s participants.’

Left Write Hook. Image: Miff.
Donna Lyon in Left Write Hook. Image supplied.

‘We have an incredible amount of supporters in our community,’ Lyon said, ‘and I hope that the Left Write Hook charity we have set up will help to grow our vision and help survivors and their families heal and thrive.’

Producer, Gal Greenspan of Sweetshop & Green, said of the documentary, ‘We are so pleased to have created Left Write Hook with Shannon and Donna. It’s an incredibly powerful piece of work and so important to destigmatise conversations around sexual abuse. We believe in the power of film to inspire change and this one definitely will.’

ScreenHub: Left Write Hook film review: survivor documentary stings like a bee

Shannon Owen, the film’s director, said: ‘The film is ultimately an uplifting journey despite the issue of childhood sexual abuse at its core. As the incredible film participants remind me, this film is about letting other survivors know they are not alone.

‘It’s also a call for social and systemic change so that together, we can shift the burden of responsibility away from the children and the adult survivors and ultimately toward a society where we no longer accept the shocking statistics of childhood sexual abuse. Sharing these stories and opening up dialogue is an important step toward this.’

Production credit: Left Write Hook is a Sweetshop & Green production. Major production investment from Screen Australia. Financed with support from VicScreen, Mindaroo Pictures, The University of Melbourne and the Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund. Bonsai Films are distributing the film in Australia.

Left Write Hook premiered at MIFF 2024 on 14 August at the festival’s inaugural ‘Premiere with Purpose’ gala screening. It will open in cinemas from 24 October 2024.

