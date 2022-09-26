Kylie Munnich joins Goalpost Pictures as CEO

Goalpost Pictures announced today that Kylie Munnich will join the company in the new role of Chief Executive Officer.

Munnich will take up the position on 1 November after her recently announced departure from Screen Queensland, which she headed for the past three years.

Goalpost Pictures is one of Australia’s leading independent producers of feature films and TV drama. They are currently in post-production on the major television series Black Snow for Stan, Sundance Now, starring Travis Fimmel, and the Amazon Original movie Five Blind Dates for Prime Video Australia, directed by Shawn Seet, starring Shuang Hu and Tzi Ma. Their feature film Carmen, a co-production with France’s Chapter 2, starring Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal and Rossy de Palma and directed by Benjamin Millepied, had its World Premiere at the recent Toronto International Film Festival.

The company’s founding partners are Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne, Ben Grant and Cass O’Connor.

Munnich has 30 years’ experience in film and TV distribution, development and financing, having worked for a number of major US studios and independents, in Australia and the UK.

She became CEO of Screen Queensland in October 2019, leading the organisation through its biggest period of growth. At the screen agency, she oversaw the biggest production spike in the state’s history, against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Prior to Screen Queensland, Kylie worked as a Scripted Sales and Co-Production Executive for Seven Studios, Australia. Before that, she was Senior Vice President for Distribution AsiaPacific for Sonar Entertainment, overseeing sales for premium drama series such as Tom Hardy’s Taboo and Pierce Brosnan’s The Son for the AsiaPac region.

Previously, Munnich was Senior Vice President UK, Ireland & Africa for Sony Pictures Television. She joined Sony in 2005 as Vice President of Distribution for Australia and New Zealand. She moved to Sony’s London office in 2011 to take up the Senior VP role.

‘With her incredible business acumen and international and Australian experience at the highest level in scripted content and production, Kylie will make a powerful addition to the Goalpost team,’ said Goalpost partners Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne and Ben Grant. ‘We are thrilled she is joining the company at a time when we are experiencing strong growth and when opportunities for quality content to be seen around the world have never been greater.’

Munnich said: ‘I am excited to be joining Goalpost at this pivotal point in their history. They deservedly have a stellar reputation in Australia and internationally. The partners at Goalpost have demonstrated the power of storytelling through exceptional feature films and TV drama. And I look forward to helping to elevate the company even further.’