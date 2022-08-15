kutikina: Tasmanian Aboriginal production company launches today

Today sees the launch of kutikina Productions, the first-ever Tasmanian Aboriginal screen production company. kutikina is owned and operated by playwright-screenwriter Nathan Maynard and author-screenwriter Adam Thompson.

Screen Australia, NITV and SBS today also announced kutikina’s first development funding – Moonbird is being developed as a 6 x 10-minute Digital Originals series for NITV/SBS On Demand, with funding from Screen Australia, to be co-produced by Rummin Productions. An earlier version of the project received development funding from Screen Tasmania.

The name ‘kutikina’ represents a long history of palawa storytelling, but it’s also a symbol of accountability and truth-telling – something Thompson and Maynard consistently embed in their work.

kutikina will have a focus on scripted content and telling Tasmanian Aboriginal stories, as well as engage in broader industry and practitioner development for an emerging First Nations screen culture in Tasmania.

‘We are a dynamic people, our culture didn’t stop with invasion and colonisation, and neither has our story,’ Nathan Maynard said. ‘It has grown and with it has grown the evolution of our storytellers, our audiences, and the mediums and forms our storytellers use to engage these audiences. kutikina will have its place in the evolution and history of palawa storytelling by giving our storytellers access to world class film and TV makers.’

Adam Thompson said: ‘kutikina Productions is a new avenue for palawa stories to go out into the world. We are sick of non-Aboriginal people exploiting our stories and our culture. Through our company we will create fresh, authentic and high-quality content. And we will bring our community along with us, through collaboration and by developing the technical and creative skills of individuals.’

Screen Tasmania Executive Manager, Alex Sangston, anticipates the company will play a leading role in content production and broader indigenous practitioner development in the state. ‘Screen Tasmania is thrilled that Nathan and Adam have launched kutikina as the first palawa production company. Screen Tasmania looks forward to working with Adam and Nathan on Moonbird and other future projects across lutruwita.’