Kate Carnell Appointed Inaugural SPA Council Chair

Kate Carnell AO has been named inaugural Chair of the Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Council.
21 Jan 2025 13:29
ScreenHub staff
SPA CEO Matthew Deaner, SPA Council Chair Kate Carnell, SPA Council President Tracey Vieira. Image supplied.

The following is a press release from Screen Producers Australia (SPA):

Today, Screen Producers Australia (SPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Carnell AO as the inaugural Chair of the SPA Council. With decades of experience championing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across various industries, Kate’s expertise will be a great addition to our ongoing advocacy for Australia’s screen producers and driving forward critical policy initiatives.

Speaking about her appointment, Kate Carnell AO said, ‘I am honoured to accept this role and to continue supporting Australia’s screen producers, who are at the heart of Australian cultural and economic storytelling. The screen industry comprises many innovative and hard-working small businesses, and I am committed to ensuring they have the tools, resources, and advocacy they need to succeed—both here and on the global stage.’

Kate’s long-standing engagement with the screen sector includes her participation in SPA’s Screen Export Council (SEC) as well as her work as the inaugural Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO), where she represented the interests of over two million small businesses nationwide including those in the Screen Industry.

‘Kate’s unparalleled experience in championing SMEs and deep connection to the screen sector make her the ideal choice as our inaugural Chair. At a time when our industry faces significant challenges—particularly around our industry getting a fair go in the new online streaming era, Kate’s leadership will be critical to ensuring the voices of our members are heard, and Australian stories continue to thrive,’ said SPA Council President Tracey Vieira.

‘As a former Chief Minister of the ACT, former CEO of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Food and Grocery Council and current Chair of the Australian Made Campaign, Kate has consistently demonstrated her commitment to supporting the economic development of key Australian industries and the role of small businesses within them,’ said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

‘Kate’s appointment is the first of its kind at SPA. She understands the challenge of running small businesses, the power of collective advocacy and the need for Australian-made products and services – which our members deliver. I look forward to working with Kate in her role and working to amplify SPA’s voice in public forums,’ said Mr Deaner.

End of press release.

