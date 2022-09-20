Jewish International Film Festival: 2022 program announced

The Jewish International Film Festival (JIFF) has announced its 2022 program, marking its thirtieth anniversary.

The 2022 season boasts 30 feature films, 20 documentaries, episodes from two TV series, and three critically acclaimed short films from 21 different countries, alongside 47 Australian premieres, one world premiere and an international premiere.

The Opening Night sees the Australian premiere of James Gray’s Cannes hit Armageddon Time starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong. Closing Night features Mayim Bialik’s directorial debut As They Made Us, starring Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen.

JIFF Artistic Director Eddie Tamir said: ‘There is an abundance of brilliant Jewish narratives on screen this year and we’ve had the absolute pleasure of watching many films and series to curate this special selection of engaging stories for Australian audiences; tales that will move you, make you laugh or stay with you long after you’ve left the cinema.

‘This season represents the best of the best in Jewish voices while showcasing stories embedded in Jewish culture that speak to universal experience.’

JIFF 2022 will also feature a series of special events, including musical performances from Simon Starr and Anita Lester as they celebrate storytelling through song for Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen, mime performances commemorating Marcel Marceau for The Art of Silence, virtual Q&A screenings with the filmmakers and a live concert featuring iconic tunes performed in Yiddish to celebrate 150 years of Yiddish musicals.

Headliners

Charlotte Gainsbourg stars in French drama The Accusation, offering a timely exploration of the intersections of classic, sex, truth and consent.

Narrated by Jeff Goldblum and rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen captures the humour and drama of director Norman Jewison's quest to recreate the lost world of Jewish life in Tsarist Russia and re-envision the beloved stage hit as a wide-screen epic.

The poignant wisdom and barbed humour of Karaoke saw the film nominated for 13 Ophir Awards and won the Audience Award and Best First Film Award at Jerusalem Film Festival.

Award-winning filmmaker Roberta Grossman's (Who Will Write Our History), Reckonings recounts the tense negotiations between Jewish and German leaders that resulted in the 1952 Luxembourg Agreement.

March 1968 presents a heady convergence of romance, history and politics in a rarely told story of antisemitism in 1960s communist Poland.

Feel-good French comedy Rose follows a widow as she discovers the expansiveness of life's possibilities.

The Auschwitz Report delivers the astonishing true story of the Vrba-Wetzler report as two Slovakian Jews risk their lives to bear witness to the horrors of Auschwitz.

Where Life Begins chronicles the relationship between etrog (citron) farmer Elio and the intense and quick-tempered rabbi's daughter Esther, who is trapped between affection for her family and the desire to emancipate herself from her Orthodox life.

Melbourne: Classic Cinemas and Lido Cinemas (24 October–27 November)

Sydney: Ritz Cinemas and Roseville Cinemas (25 October–28 November)

Canberra: Dendy Cinemas (27 October–6 November)

Hobart: State Cinema (27 October–6 November)

Brisbane: New Farm Cinemas (10–20 November)

Gold Coast: Dendy Southport (17–27 November)

Perth: Luna Palace Leederville (24 November–7 December)

For more information visit the JIFF website.