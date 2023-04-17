News

Jennifer Coolidge Sydney-bound for Vivid

‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White and star Jennifer Coolidge will feature in an exclusive event at Vivid Sydney 2023.
17 Apr 2023
Jennifer Coolidge going to Vivid Sydney 2023. Photo: Amy Sussman via Getty Images, Supplied.

Dubbed ‘one of the biggest announcements in [Vivid Sydney’s] 13-year history,’ The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge and creator, writer and director, Mike White will feature in a special event at the festival this year.

Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation is a one-time, exclusive event presented as part of Vivid Ideas. Coolidge and White will discuss their career journeys and share hilarious anecdotes from their decades of experience in Hollywood.

The White Lotus HBO series has garnered a massive fan base with its satirical take on white privilege and wealth. Characters stayed in luxury resorts in Hawaii and Italy for seasons one and two, while excitement is also building for season three in Thailand.

Starring in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Coolidge plays the troubled multimillionaire Tanya McQuoid, with flair and dark humour.

White also has plenty of stories to share. Apart from writing blockbuster scripts, he has competed on both Survivor and The Amazing Race.

More on offer at Vivid 2023

Vivid Sydney Festival Director, Gill Minervini says: ‘We’re thrilled to share that The White Lotus creator, Mike White, and star of the series, Jennifer Coolidge, will join this year’s Vivid Sydney line-up. Securing these huge megastars cements Vivid Sydney 2023 as the biggest and most culturally relevant program yet.

‘This exclusive event will allow audiences to see behind the curtain on what has become a massive cultural zeitgeist and hear from two of the hottest figures in the creative industries right now.’

Read: A first look at Vivid Sydney 2023

Minister for Jobs and Tourism, John Graham adds that he hopes White and Coolidge will ‘fall in love with NSW when they visit’.

Apart from this blockbuster conversation, the Vivid Ideas program includes 60 talks and workshops. The Global Storytellers, Vivid Ideas Exchange events, immersive experiences and partner events will allow audiences to challenge the status quo and explore human nature.

Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge in Conversation will be hosted at the Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour, on Saturday 10 June from 7.30-8.45pm. It will be moderated by Benjamin Law; tickets.

Vivid Sydney runs from 26 May to 17 June; view the full program.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 22-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

