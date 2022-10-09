Inaugural ‘wellbeing awards’ for the Australian screen industry

The Australian social enterprise Screen Well has announced the launch of its inaugural Screen Well Awards program. Held in 2023, the awards will recognise and celebrate wellbeing initiatives and innovations in the screen industry.

Screen Well was established in 2022 to deliver a range of best practice industry specific resources, initiatives, and workshops that are designed to help improve mental health outcomes for the Australian screen industry.

Co-founder Ben Steel, said the awards build on the work the organisation is already doing in strengthening mental health awareness, such as ‘reducing stigma, building skills and increasing support, with our big picture aim to help improve mental health outcomes for screen industry workers at all levels.’

‘The awards are about inspiring and recognising others in the screen industry that are doing incredible work to improve mental health and wellbeing.’

Screen Well’s established programs and initiatives were created in response to the growing data and statistics that reveal poor mental health issues in the screen sector. Collectively, the Australian entertainment industry has twice as many suicide attempts, five times higher symptoms of depression and ten times higher symptoms of anxiety than the general population.

‘The good news is that the industry is slowly starting to make changes, and we want to amplify the momentum,’ Steel said. ‘We want to lead the way for more conversations, recognition and inspiration around wellbeing.

‘We encourage all organisations, productions and individuals in the screen industry to start dreaming up and implementing new initiatives, programs, and workshops in the next ten months, and then enter the awards so we can all share in your journey and accomplishment.’

The three categories for the awards are: Organisation or Production of the Year; Innovation or Initiative of the Year; and Advocate of the Year.

Applications open on 20 March 2023, with the inaugural awards ceremony on World Mental Health Day, 10 October 2023. Visit Screen Well for more information.