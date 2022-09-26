Nine Australian screenwriters selected for Impact Australia

Nine Australian writers have been selected to participate in the highly coveted screenwriter accelerator, Impact Australia, delivered by Impact and Gentle Giant Media Group.

Launching in Melbourne, the eight-week intensive will see talented writers from Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory convene at the University of Melbourne’s Victorian College of the Arts’ Southbank campus to participate in the program.

The successful participants of Impact Australia 2022

Victoria

• Other People by Jordan Prosser

• After Her by Sunanda Sachatrakul

• Don’t You Remember by Dannika Horvat

New South Wales

• Norfolk by Elias Jamieson Brown

• The Mandala by Joel Perlgut and Victoria Zerbst

• The Almost Insufferable Burden of Being a Talented Woman by Siobhan Domingo

Queensland

• Roxbury Manor by Paul Clarke

Australian Capital Territory

• Poly by Naomi Telushkin

These participants will be mentored by industry-leading screenwriters from around the world. This team of ‘Shapers’ will support and empower the diverse group of creators with the goal of accelerating the selected projects to be pitch-ready for global buyers and producers at the Impact Global Pitch Day in January 2023.

This year, the ‘Shapers’ will include Shaun Grant (Nitram, The Snowtown Murders), Kai Yu Wu (The Flash, Paper Girls), Sarah Lambert (Lambs of God, Love Child), Stuart Beattie (Obi-Wan Kenobi, I Frankenstein), Hunter Covington (Community, Black AF) and Stacy Traub (Black-Ish, Glee).

Impact CEO, Tyler Mitchell said: ‘The success of Impact alumni has been phenomenal to watch. With 8 movies produced, a Best Foreign Film Oscar candidate, 48 projects set up at major studios and networks, and the series Firebite on AMC+, which was co-created by Impact Australia’s Brendan Fletcher – it’s just been incredible to see these writers’ careers take off. We can’t wait to see the exciting material that emerges from this talented group of Creators and look forward to bringing this next wave of Australian creative talent and their projects to the global stage in January 2023.’

‘It is so exciting for Impact Australia to return to Melbourne for its third season, for the first time in person at the Victorian College of the Arts on the University of Melbourne Southbank Campus,’ said Gentle Giant Chairman and CEO Greg Basser.

‘None of this would have been possible without the great support from Screen Australia, Vic Screen and the University of Melbourne along with our partners at Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, Screen Canberra and Screen Territory. We can’t wait to see what these outstanding nine creators deliver as they work with some of the best writers from the global screen industry under the watchful eye of the Impact team. Melbourne and Australia continue to show that they truly are the home of original content for global audiences.’

‘A huge congratulations to this year’s talented cohort,’ said Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason. ‘We’re thrilled that Impact is back in person this year and we are pleased to support these impressive writers with an opportunity to build invaluable relationships through the program and forge pathways to achieve global success with their screen stories.’

‘As global demand for quality screen content continues to boom, we’re positioning Victoria’s screen industry for success – delivering more local jobs on some of the world’s biggest screen projects,’ Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos said.

‘We’re backing Impact as part of our $191.5 million VicScreen strategy, which is just one of the ways we are investing in local skills, stories and talent.’

Impact Australia is supported by Screen Australia and Learning Partner the University of Melbourne, in partnership with VicScreen, Screen NSW, Screen Queensland and Screen Canberra.

The mentorship program launched on 26 September and runs for eight-weeks, culminating in the Pitch Day in January 2023. For more information visit the Impact Development website.