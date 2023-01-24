Graeme Mason to leave Screen Australia in November

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason will leave the agency at the end of his second term in November 2023 and recruitment for the CEO position will start shortly.

Mason joined Screen Australia as CEO in November 2013 with more than 20 years of local and international screen industry experience across all aspects of production, distribution, sales and acquisitions.

During his decade-long tenure he has led the agency through some of the sector’s most significant changes from the rise of free-to-air multichannels, to the launch of Broadcast Video On Demand and streaming services. He has overseen a huge growth period in the screen industry with last year’s Drama Report revealing an all-time high $2.29 billion expenditure in Australia on scripted screen production. Mason steered the agency and industry through a multitude of challenges and opportunities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his time as CEO, Mason has been an advocate for online content creators and for all creatives to make the most of new platforms and reach new audiences and under his leadership the agency has launched multiple initiatives with platforms including YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram. Last year the agency announced the Games: Expansion Pack funding program to support Australian independent game studios to increase the quality of their digital games and help them transition into businesses of scale.

Mason oversaw the release of the milestone study Seeing Ourselves which provided baseline data on diversity in Australian television and led to the development of several initiatives and programs to create pathways for creatives to tell more diverse screen stories. Screen Australia will release its follow up Seeing Ourselves report later this year.

‘It has been a great privilege to have been in this role providing support, encouragement and assistance to so many amazing Australian content creators,’ Mason said. ‘The screen sector is one of Australia’s best success stories. It is unparalleled in its cultural influence here and reflecting Australia globally.

‘It is a phenomenal business and economic driver, and it is fuelled by an extraordinarily large group of dedicated, hard-working, talented people. I am delighted that I got to come home to Australia to take on this role. I look forward to the year ahead celebrating the wealth of local screen content and assisting Screen Australia and the screen sector going forward.’