Global City Group: first CEO and acquisition of Every Cloud Productions

Newly established Global City Group has announced the appointment of Jo Dillon as its first Chief Executive Officer as well as the acquisition of award-winning independent production company, Every Cloud Productions.

Global City Group acquires and invests in promising and prominent businesses to create a future-focused network of talent and ideas across film and television, games, tech, media, and communications.

Ms Dillon joins the group from Screen Queensland, where she was a member of its executive leadership team as Chief Creative Officer, overseeing production attraction and content during a growth period which saw record levels of production in Queensland and significant returns on investments in talent, content, and screen businesses.

Dillon’s 20-year career in the screen industry – in the UK and Australia – includes senior executive and story development roles in independent production companies and screen agencies.

She was the co-chair of the Screen Diversity and Inclusion Network, 2020-1 and has sat on the advisory boards of Asian Animation Summit, Bond University Film and Television School, and Griffith Film School and is a former UK national newspaper journalist and broadcast commentator.

In addition to her role as CEO of Global City Group, Jo will also take on the role of Chair of newly acquired Every Cloud Productions, a well-respected production company with previous drama series production credits including popular tv and streaming series including SeaChange, Eden and the Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries franchise, as well as a number of other award-winning productions.

Established in 2009 by prominent Australian screen industry creatives, Fiona Eagger and Deborah Cox, Every Cloud Productions is now led by CEO Drew Grove and supported by Head of Content Mike Jones.

Ms Dillon said she was pleased to welcome Every Cloud Productions to Global City Group as a leading production company with a well-earned reputation for quality.

‘This acquisition is a statement of intent and the beginning of our strategy to build a successful network of companies across the creative industries,’ she said. ‘I’m excited to work with Drew Grove and the Every Cloud team to support their continued growth as part of the Global City Group family.’

Grove said his team was excited to be part of Global City Group and welcomed the opportunity to work with Dillon as its CEO and new Every Cloud Productions’ Chair.

‘This is an exciting new chapter in our growth, and we look forward to growing our business and our production slate, both domestically and internationally, as part of an ambitious new network of creative industries businesses.’