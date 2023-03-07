Geena Davis heads to Melbourne for ACMI: Goddess exhibition

ACMI, Australia’s national museum of screen culture based in Melbourne, has announced a new partnership with Geena Davis and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

The two-time Academy Award-winning actor and advocate, known for films like Thelma & Louise, Beetlejuice, and A League of Their Own, will be the lead ambassador for the Melbourne Winter Masterpieces blockbuster, Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion. Davis will personally head to Melbourne to represent her Institute on Gender in Media and host an in-person conversation on screen representation.

The exhibition will feature more than 150 highlights, including never-before-seen costumes, original sketches, interactive experiences, large-scale projections, and cinematic treasures, which celebrate the pantheon of trailblazing women who fought against gender stereotypes in the entertainment industry.

The Goddess event series includes a one-day conference, Being Seen on Screen: The Importance of Representation, and monthly ACMI Curator Tours, a Goddess Nights live music series, and a cinematic tribute to contemporary actors at the height of their creative powers – called Divine Trailblazers.

The symposium will also feature a cross-section of Australian screen industry talent including Jan Fran, Sophie Hyde, Pallavi Sharda, Carly Findlay, and Taryn Brumfitt.

Goddess Sundays will showcase boundary-breaking films such as Some Like It Hot (1959), Sakuran (2007), Jackie Brown (1997), The Watermelon Woman (1996), and A Fantastic Woman (2017).

Geena Davis has been a leader in advocating for equal representation and diversity on screen, and her partnership with ACMI is expected to spark conversations on equality, diversity, and aging in Australian screens. The exhibition opens on April 5 and will tour internationally.

Geena Davis said ‘I’m so excited to be a launch partner for this ground-breaking exhibition and to lead important conversations about gender equality at the special Goddess event, Being Seen on Screen: The Importance of Representation. This one-day conference at ACMI will inspire discussion about equality, diversity and ageing on Australian screens – vital conversations to have if we are to make permanent change in the screen industry.’

‘We couldn’t be more delighted to announce stage one of the vibrant Goddess events program, the publication of our captivating Goddess catalogue, and of course, the partnership with Geena Davis and her vital organisation, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media,’ said ACMI Director of Experience & Engagement, Dr Britt Romstad.

‘Impacting how we think about representation on screen, Geena takes creative control, fights for equality and marches to the beat of her own drum – she is truly the ultimate screen goddess.’

Minister for Creative Industries, Steve Dimopoulos, said ‘Melbourne is Australia’s creative city and we’re thrilled to host Geena Davis as part of the Goddess program. Equality isn’t negotiable in Victoria – throughout our creative industries and beyond.’

Event Program

Being Seen on Screen: The Importance of Representation | April 5 | 9am – 6pm

Divine Trailblazers film program | 7–16 April

Goddess Sundays film program | Every Sunday | 2pm

Goddess ACMI Curator Tours | April 26 (5-6pm) and 31 May (9.30am-10.30am)

Goddess Nights | From May 25 | 7pm

Fierce Women on Film book

ACMI is also bringing together a selection of writers, creatives, experts and academics to lend their ideas, voices and insights to a new publication titled Goddess: Fierce Women on Film, which is intended to accompany and expand upon the exhibition’s stories and themes, published by Thames & Hudson The book will examine film’s foremost figures, and invite audiences to reconsider their understanding of moviemaking history, shifting the focus and putting the women back in the spotlight. Featuring

contributions by writers and actors including Candy Bowers, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Cerise

Howard and Pallavi Sharda, the publication will be available from 28 March.

Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion is on at ACMI (Melbourne) from 5 Apr – 1 Oct 2023. For tickets and further information see the ACMI website.