Free screenings of How to Make Gravy for gravy day this weekend

Tomorrow on the 21st of December, Binge and Urban List will host free screenings of the feature film How to Make Gravy in select cinemas around the country.

Based on the iconic Paul Kelly song of the same name, How to Make Gravy centres on prisoner Joe, who writes a letter to his brother Dan about wanting to be with family at Christmas, and laments about how he can’t make the gravy for the roast as he usually does. The film has been nominated for 15 awards at the upcoming 2025 AACTA Awards. You can read our 4-star review of the movie here.

Daniel Henshall plays Joe, Brenton Thwaites plays Dan, and Hugo Weaving plays fellow prisoner Noel, with Kate Mulvany (The Twelve), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Agathe Rousselle (Titane), Jonah Wren Phillips, Kym Gyngell (Love Me) making up the supporting cast. Watch the trailer here.

‘For nearly 30 years, Aussies have been celebrating Paul Kelly’s iconic song, with Gravy Day becoming an authentically Australian Christmas tradition for many,’ Alison Hurbert-Burns, Commissioner and Executive Director, Content, Foxtel Group, said.

‘While we hope the film will bring families together in living rooms across the country for years to come, we are excited to be celebrating the film this Gravy Day with a special cinema event. We’re thrilled to be gifting these special screenings to Aussie fans across the country this Gravy Day.’

ScreenHub: How to Make Gravy film review: Paul Kelly’s beloved song soars on screen

How to Make Gravy was adapted for the screen by award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman, who also directed. Waterman and Washington produce alongside Hamish Lewis and Academy Award-nominated producer Schuyler Weiss (Elvis). It is commissioned by the Foxtel Group for BINGE and financed with support by Screen Queensland. Fifth Season will distribute the film internationally. Executive producers are Michael Brooks for WBITVP and Susannah George with Alison Hurbert-Burns and Amanda Laing. Head of Scripted for the Foxtel Group is Lana Greenhalgh.

The screenings will take place at Palace Cinemas in all major capital cities including Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra.

How To Make Gravy ‘Gravy Day’ Screening Details:

Date: December 21, 2024 (Gravy Day)

Time: 4PM

Locations

VIC: Palace Cinemas Como

NSW: Palace Cinemas Moore Park

QLD: Palace Cinemas Barracks

ACT: Palace Cinemas Electric

WA: Palace Cinemas Raine Square

SA: Palace Nova Eastend

Tickets: Register for your free ticket to a special Gravy Day screening HERE.

How to Make Gravy is streaming now on BINGE.