‘Foe’ first look: Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan in Victoria-shot sci-fi

An official trailer has been released for the new sci-fi flick Foe, which was shot in Victoria early last year. It’s also directed by a Victorian – Garth Davis – who is best known for his award-nominated film Lion.

The film stars Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad). It’s based on the book of the same name by Iain Reid.

Foe is described as a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal) farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal.

Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe questions the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) while bringing the not-too-distant future to life onscreen.

Amazon Studios Will Release Foe Theatrically in Australia on October 19 via Transmission Films