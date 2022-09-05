Far North and North Queensland Screen Advisory Committee announced

Screen Queensland and Screenworks today announced the members of the newly formed Far North and North Queensland Screen Advisory Committee to support Screen Queensland’s multi-year $4 million North Queensland Regional Program.

Delivered in partnership with Screenworks, the program is designed to build the production capacity of the local screen industry across North Queensland and Far North Queensland through targeted skills development.

The ten members of the committee offer vast industry expertise across a range of disciplines, including screenwriting, directing, cinematography and production. Over the next three years they will provide recommendations to help shape the impact and benefits of the program in the region.

Chair of the Far North Queensland Studios Implementation Group and Member for Mulgrave Curtis Pitt said the committee was the next step in securing a robust screen production industry.

‘Forging a new multi-million dollar industry based in Far North Queensland is more than just building a sound stage and production studio,’ he said. ‘It was always my intent that we engage and work with local industry practitioners, to ensure the longevity of the industry and authenticity of local and First Nations content.

‘The committee will ensure that we continue to develop the educational components associated with production, to ensure that we’re not only providing great locations, but can back that up with access to screen practitioners and production experts.’

Productions recently supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland in North and Far North Queensland include U.S. feature film Wizards!, Stan Original documentary Revealed: Reefshot, Stan Original drama Black Snow, reality series Australian Survivor: Blood V Water and Universal Pictures’ romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which opens in cinemas next month.

Nominations for the Far North and North Queensland Screen Advisory Committee opened in May 2022 and the call for applications was followed by a detailed selection process to appoint the 10 representatives, drawn from a broad cross-section of the region’s screen sector.

THE FAR NORTH AND NORTH QUEENSLAND SCREEN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Jan Cattoni – CQUniversity Representative

Jan Cattoni’s professional career spans a range of disciplines including filmmaker, academic and paediatric intensive care nurse. Jan has woven these disciplines into a kind of hybrid career in ethical filmmaking, often working to facilitate storytelling in marginalised and communities.

John Baker – Committee Member

With a background deeply rooted in Queensland and Papua New Guinea (PNG), John Baker has been working in the advertising, media and creative industries for three decades, holding Senior Management roles in Broadcast Television and Advertising. As a part owner/director of Mak Advertising and then BSL Savi, John helped build and steer the North’s biggest and most successful advertising agencies of their time, while making a significant contribution to the local industry and the regional economies it serves.

Riannon Belcher – Screenworks Representative

Riannon joined the Screenworks team in 2022, after moving back to her hometown of Cairns in 2019, following several years working in the screen industry interstate. With over 16 years in the industry, Riannon has extensive experience in all aspects of content development from pre-production through to delivery in post. Throughout her career, she has worked with broadcasters, Network Seven, Nine Network, ABC and Channel Ten along with various production companies to produce House Rules, MKR, Travel Guides, Big Brother, Dive Club, Australian Survivor and many more.

Rowena Billard – Screen Queensland Representative

As the Screen Culture & Community Director at Screen Queensland, Rowena is responsible for the grant assessment and partnership management of over 30 film festivals, screenings, conferences and other industry-related events, across metropolitan and regional Queensland. She has sat on judging/jury panels of multiple film festivals, including Brisbane International Film Festival, Gold Coast Film Festival, West End Film Festival, Australian Teachers of Media and the Noosa International Film Festival. Rowena also administrates Screen Queensland development and production initiatives, such as short film initiatives SCREAM Queensland and RIDE Shorts and the Stowe Story Labs Screenwriting Fellowship.

Gabriel Deveraux – Supplementary Member

Gabriel is an early-career Technical Director and Cinematographer. His diverse aesthetic and breadth of knowledge as a moving picture technician derives from having spent his youth living remotely in the UK, France, Mexico and Bali, encountering vastly different artforms, landscapes and climates. He has a deep interest in exploring both the philosophy and technical aspects of old and contemporary microwave transmission, LED colorimetry, quantum statistics, imaging acquisition and colour science.

Aaron Fa’aoso – Committee Member

Aaron Fa’Aoso is a Torres Strait Islander actor, screenwriter, director and producer. Since 2013 he has been the Managing Director of his own production company, Lone Star. Aaron is the producer and presenter of Strait to the Plate, an NITV SBS Food series featuring the culture and culinary traditions of the Torres Strait. Aaron has also starred in films and TV series including RAN: Remote Area Nurse, East West 101, The Straits, Bikie Wars: Brothers in Arms, and Goldwater. Aaron currently sits on the Board of Screen Queensland, is part of the Screen Queensland Studios: Cairns implementation committee and was previously a board member of Media RING – an industry group that developed and enhanced career opportunities for First Nations Australians in the media.

Karen Jackson – Committee Member

Karen is a writer, producer, inclusive content creator and international multi award-winning short film director hailing from Cairns, Australia. Karen has a deep, curious love affair with story and craft. She has a Bachelor of Creative Industries and studied a Bachelor of Social Science (Intellectual Disability Studies). Two of Karen’s features have been selected for Screen Queensland development: one of which is currently under Option Agreement with Chris Hilton of Tilt-Media. Karen is currently working on a couple of TV pilots and a book adaption.

Daniel Mulvihill – Supplementary Member

In 2017, Dan completed co-writing and producing the 6 x10-min online series Sexy Herpes, funded with the assistance of Screen Australia. Sexy Herpes has been acquired by the Nine Network. It recently won Best Ensemble at Dublin Web Fest and continues to be an official selection on the web series festival circuit globally. In 2019, Monsters of Many Worlds was released on SBS via an initiative in collaboration with Screen Queensland. Dan is now developing a new female-driven and culturally diverse online series set in FNQ, called Blood Sisters.

Caden Pearson – Committee Member

Caden is an Indigenous screen practitioner and writer from Cairns in Far North Queensland. Since 2018, he has worked in television writers’ rooms collaborating in the development of drama series. He also wrote, directed, and produced the 2020 NITV half-hour documentary Wawu Divine Hope, supported by Screen Queensland. His career development was supported by Screen Queensland through First Peoples: First Draft (a 2020 writers development initiative), a 2019 SQhub residency in Brisbane, SQ Attachments on SBS show Robbie Hood and US feature film Love and Monsters, an SQ Mentorship, and attendance at domestic and international industry conferences.

Tamera Simpson – Committee Member

Tamera is a New Zealander, who began working in the Screen Industry in Auckland when she was a teenager. Since then, her career has taken her around the world, where she has worked with production crews in Fiji, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, The UK, France, Spain and USA before settling in Cairns, Far North Queensland. She has diverse experience, working across various departments and has held positions as Production Assistant, Production Coordinator, Production Manager, Agency Electronic Producer and Stills Producer.