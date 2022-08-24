News

Empire of Light by Sam Mendes: trailer

Sam Mendes' highly anticipated film will screen at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. 
25 Aug 2022
ScreenHub staff

Olivia Coleman in Empire of Light. Image: Searchlight Pictures.

The trailer for Empire of Light, starring Olivia Coleman, has been released ahead of the film’s showing at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. 

Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, the film is described as ‘a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema’.

It features a stellar cast led by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, BAFTA winner Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, with Toby Jones, and Academy Award winner Colin Firth.

The film is produced by Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris’ Neal Street Productions, in partnership with Searchlight Pictures.

Empire of Light will be released in Australian cinemas on February 2, 2023.

