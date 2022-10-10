News

Edinburgh Film Festival’s closure sends chills up spines

The closure of the world's oldest continually running film festival is an ominous sign for festivals the world over.
11 Oct 2022
David Tiley

Tilda Swinton at the 2007 Festival. Image: Wiki Commons.

The festival circuit has had a terrible time over the last few years, while the key markets are bouncing around according to the needs of streamers and the perceived value of cinema releases. The Edinburgh Film Festival is a treasure, one of those non-bloated events which has not been taken over by the market, and solid asset as the weather turns towards winter in a northern city. 

This year, the director’s role was taken over by Kristy Matheson, former lead programmer at Melbourne’s ACMI, in a move which looked like a coup for both sides. 

Three days ago, the parent organisation, the Centre for the Moving Image, folded the tents and called the administrators. The reasons lay out the proverbial perfect storm: attendances halved, streamers cutting into the market, hideous inflation, horror power bills and the end of government support. 

It brings to an end what has been the world’s oldest continually running film festival, established in 1947, which has run for two weeks in June each year.

Famed film intellectual Mark Cousins pointed out in The Guardian that: ‘In the last few days many in Edinburgh and its environs have decried the closures, others had assumed that Filmhouse and the EIFF would always be there, yet they seldom bought tickets. They loved these organisations from a distance. And, like many arts venues, Edinburgh’s cultural cinemas haven’t overcome class barriers.’

He is optimistic that we could see a rebirth, but the moment will send chills up the spines of festival directors around the world. The good festivals, the smaller festivals, which are not just red carpets for the Uber-conservative mainstream industry, rely on us, the audience, to support them. With resources leached by Covid, festivals are fragile. 

It won’t take much to push some of them over. 

David Tiley

David Tiley was the Editor of Screenhub from 2005 until he became Content Lead for Film in 2021 with a special interest in policy. He is a writer in screen media with a long career in educational programs, documentary, and government funding, with a side order in script editing. He values curiosity, humour and objectivity in support of Australian visions and the art of storytelling.

