Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows & films streaming July 2025

Disney+: new in July

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special (1 July)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special. Image: Disney+.

Special. After a shocking end to Season 2, host Nick Viall reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement in the first-ever reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

ZOMBIES, ZOMBIES 2, ZOMBIES 3 – Sing-Along versions (2 July)

Films (2018, 2020, 2022). Singalong versions of the films in which students from Zombietown are transferred to a high school in a suburban town preoccupied with uniformity, traditions and pep rallies.

FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup (2 July)

ESPN. Group Stage: Australia vs France

CONCACAF: Gold Cup (3 July)

ESPN. Semi-Finals.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest (5 July)

ESPN. This year’s annual American hot dog eating competition.

NBA Summer League (6 July)

ESPN: Starts 6 July

CONCACAF: Gold Cup (7 July)

ESPN. Finals.

WNBA (9 July)

ESBN. Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires (11 July)

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Image: Disney+.

Film (2025). Zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison are on a summer road trip when it takes an unexpected detour – landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counsellors between the two opposing supernatural factions. Watch the trailer.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (11 July)

Documentary. Celebrating the film that redefined Hollywood, 50 years after its premiere. Featuring Steven Spielberg, JAWS @ 50 charts the extraordinary journey from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to one of the most iconic films ever made. Watch the trailer.

UFC: Fight Night (13 July)

ESPN. Lewis vs Teixeira.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (13 July)

ESPN. Group Stage: Australia vs Philippines.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (14 July)

ESPN. Group Stage: Indonesia vs New Zealand/ Group Stage: Japan vs Australia.

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 (16 July)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17. Image: Disney+.

Series. The Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism. Produced by FX Productions. Watch the trailer.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (16 July)

ESPN. Group Stage: China vs New Zealand

America’s Funniest Home Videos Seasons 13-15 (17 July)

Series. Humorous home videos submitted by viewers.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (18 July)

ESPN. Semi-Final Qualification.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (19 July)

ESPN. Semi-Final.

WNBA: All Star Weekend (19 July)

ESNP. Skills competition.

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (20 July)

ESPN. 3rd Place & Final

UFC: UFC 318 (20 July)

ESPN. Holloway vs Poirier 3.

WNBA: All Star Weekend (20 July)

ESPN. All Star Game.

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari (21 July)

Reality series. A close Larry Rudolph, a dentist and big-game hunter who made the choice between his wife and mistress.

Australia Tour of West Indies (21 July)

ESPN. 1st T20 (Jamaica).

Washington Black (23 July)

Washington Black. Image: Disney+.

Series. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this series follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington ‘Wash’ Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny.

Starring Sterling K. Brown, Tom Ellis and Ernest Kingsley Jr. Watch the trailer.

Australia Tour of West Indies (23 July)

ESPN. 2nd T20 (Jamaica).

WNBA (23 July)

ESPN. Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty/ Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces.

Australia Tour of West Indies (26 July)

ESPN. 3rd T20 (St. Kitts).

Australia Tour of West Indies (27 July)

ESPN: 4th T20 (St. Kitts)

WNBA (28 July)

ESPN. Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky.