Dollhouse Pictures to produce Devotion, a film based on the Hannah Kent novel

Dollhouse Pictures, the production collective founded by Rose Byrne, Gracie Otto, Krew Boylan, Shannon Murphy and Jessica Carrera, will be adapting the Hanna Kent novel Devotion into a feature film.

Devotion is a queer love story set in late 1830s Prussia. It follows 15-year-old Hanne and her friend Thea as their Lutheran community flees religious persecution, leaving for a new settlement in South Australia. The journey puts their faith and friendship under threat but proves the bond of love is unbreakable.

The novel was shortlisted for an Indie Book Award, the ABIA Literary Fiction Book of the Year and the ABA Nielsen Bookdata Booksellers’ Choice Award for Adult Fiction 2022.

The production will also be led by Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey’s Storyd Group.

Hannah Kent herself will adapt the book into a screenplay, with Dollhouse’s Jessica Carrera to produce with Weir and Humphrey.

‘Devotion is a love story for the ages, a burgeoning classic about desire, connection, and our need to belong,’ Carrera said. ‘The characters in the pages of Hannah’s beautifully crafted novel and their screen potential have lingered with us all for so long. It’s a thrill to have a wonderfully ambitious production and creative team involved.

Kent’s prior novels, Burial Rites and The Good People, have also been optioned for screen, with Luca Guadagnino attached to direct the former in 2017. Kent’s screenwriting credits include Daina Reid’s Run Rabbit Run, currently in post, for which Storyd Group is also an investor.

Dollhouse Pictures’ first project was Seriously Red, written by and starring Krew Boylan and directed by Gracie Otto, on which it also worked with the Storyd Group.

Kent said she ‘could not be more thrilled’ that the two businesses had sought the film rights to her book.

‘Their commitment to female-driven storytelling and exploring the parameters of creative possibility makes them a perfect production team for this novel. I am so looking forward to developing the screenplay – it’s an absolute honour to be able to work with them and I am very excited to see what comes of their vision.’

Weir and Humphrey, who formed the female-led production and financing company earlier in 2022, said that they fell in love with Devotion immediately.

‘We believe it will make a magnificent feature film,’ they said.

‘Hannah is a magical writer, and we have already seen the beauty of her screenwriting through our involvement in her much-anticipated screenplay Run Rabbit Run. We are delighted to work with the Dollhouse team again following our partnership on Seriously Red.’

Dollhouse Pictures’ development slate also includes the psychological thriller series The Geography of Friendship, jointly developed and produced with Aquarius Films for Lionsgate and Stan, and based on Sally Piper’s novel of the same name.