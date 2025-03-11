Disney+ subscribers can watch ESPN sports just in time for March Madness and Fight Night

North American sports channel ESPN will launch on Disney+ on 26 March 2025, it was confirmed by the streamer today.

ESPN will now be included for all Australia and New Zealand Disney+ Premium and Disney+ Standard subscribers.

Sports fans with Disney+ subscriptions can now look forward to watching the NBA Playoffs in April, NCAA March Madness, MLB Opening Day, and the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and UFC Fight Night.

The new ESPN hub on Disney+ will bring more than 10,000 hours of ESPN’s live sports action to the platform in Australia and New Zealand, including live ESPN and ESPN2 channels, studio shows such as SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take, along with live events and on-demand replays, and original programming like ESPN’s award-winning library of ’30 for 30′ films.

Watch the ESPN on Disney+ promo teaser:

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who is, according to the press release, a Boston Celtics and NBA mega fan, will be headlining the new launch campaign for ESPN on Disney+.

‘We’re thrilled in the year of ESPN’s 30th Anniversary in Australia and New Zealand to bring our compelling sports offering to Disney+ subscribers in addition to the expansive and beloved entertainment already available on platform,’ said Kylie Watson-Wheeler, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, and Head of ESPN Asia-Pacific.

‘We’re excited to be further broadening ESPN’s audience across major international sports, kicking off with all the action of the NBA Playoffs as the league’s champions battle it out.’

ESPN comes to Australia direct from US

Australia and New Zealand will be the first English-speaking markets outside of North America to launch the ESPN on Disney+ tile, following the US debut in December 2024.

ESPN has extensive rights to major sporting events, featuring basketball action across the NBA, WNBA, FIBA and more.

ESPN will celebrate 30 years in Australia in September 2025 with its locally operated business spanning TV, digital, social and editorial platforms serving sports fans anytime, anywhere.

In addition to the ESPN offering that will be on Disney+, ESPN is available via Foxtel, Kayo Sport, Fetch TV, and Sky NZ.

ESPN will launch on Disney+ from 26 March 2025.

Disney+: new this week before ESPN launches

Memes & Nightmares (15 March)

Film (2024). When one of the most popular memes goes missing without a trace, it’s up to Josiah to solve a mystery that goes to the highest levels of the Association. NBA Twitter king’s quest unravels the fleeting nature of online content and human bonds in the digital era, shaping our ephemeral connections.

Starring Josiah Johnson, Jamel Johnson and Danny Abrahms. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

Daredevil: Born Again (5 March)

Series. In this Marvel series, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York.

When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. Watch the trailer.

Deli Boys (6 March)

Series. After their deli-tycoon father suddenly dies, Raj and Mir Dar, a pair of spoiled Pakistani American brothers, lose everything and find out that their Baba was more drug lord than corporate magnate.

The freaked-out boys are ushered kicking and screaming (literally) into the underworld by their Lucky Auntie and her nemesis, Ahmad Uncle.

As Raj and Mir fumble from one ridiculous catastrophe to the next, every move they make is life or death. Because when your trust fund is gone, so is the luxury of screwing up. Starring Frank Rizzo, John Fiorentino and Zimbo Gessert. Watch the trailer.

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (24 Feb)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski. Image: Disney+.

Series. A family dish passed down through the generations can tell us something about who we are. Antoni Porowski curates bespoke journeys for celebrities as they travel the globe to explore their ancestral culinary heritage. Through sweltering jungles, ancient villages and bustling cities, they discover mouthwatering dishes, epic scenery and hidden family stories.

Will Trent – Season 3 (26 Feb)

Series. We’re back with Special Agent Will Trent, former foster care child, who is determined to make sure nobody feels as abandoned as he did. Starring Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen and Iantha Richardson. Watch the trailer.

Win or Lose (19 Feb)

Win or Lose. Image: Pixar/ Disney+.

Series. Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original series follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character – the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire – with funny, very emotional, and uniquely animated perspectives.

