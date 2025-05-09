23 Aussie films not to miss at Sydney Film Festival 2025

The Sydney Film Festival (SFF) is back in full swing this year, and with it comes a bumper crop of new (and classic) Australian cinema.

From surreal sci-fi romps and politically-charged documentaries to tender character portraits and pulse-pounding thrillers, the local selection in 2025 is as diverse as the country itself.

This year’s homegrown slate showcases seasoned auteurs like Cate Shortland and Justin Kurzel rubbing shoulders with exciting new voices such as Sophie Somerville and Yaara Bou Melhem. There are feature debuts, archival revivals, genre curveballs, and stories that dig deep into identity, place, power, and change – many from First Nations creators, women directors, and emerging filmmakers challenging the form.

Here’s our guide to the standout Australian films screening at SFF 2025: where to find them, what they’re about, and why they deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Birthright. Image: Sydney Film Festival

Directed by Zoe Pepper

Australia

2025

93 mins

Drama

Synopsis:

Cory, facing eviction, moves back in with his pregnant wife, Jasmine. Obsessed with his parents’ wealth, he embarks on a path of unimaginable actions to achieve success.

Why watch it?

Zoe Pepper’s debut feature delves into themes of ambition and morality, offering a gripping narrative on the lengths one might go to secure a better future.

Hassie Harrison in Dangerous Animals. Image: Kismet Films. Australian films at Sydney Film Festival.

Directed by Sean Byrne

Australia

2025

98 mins

Horror

Synopsis:

From cult horror filmmaker Sean Byrne comes a relentless, edge-of-your-seat survival thriller starring Hassie Harrison and Jai Courtney.

Why watch it?

Byrne, known for The Loved Ones, delivers another intense horror experience that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats

Directed by Christian Byers

Australia

2024

85 mins

Drama/Documentary

Synopsis:

Set in a real-life funeral home on Leichhardt’s Norton St, this hybrid documentary follows Sparrow, a part-time worker whose psyche begins to fracture as he prepares for his first exhumation.

Why watch it?

Blending fiction and reality, Byers offers a unique exploration of mortality and mental health within an authentic setting.

Deeper. Image: Sydney Film Festival

Directed by Jennifer Peedom

Australia

2025

87 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

Dr Richard ‘Harry’ Harris, hero of the Thai cave rescue, attempts the world’s deepest dive in a remote part of New Zealand, seeking a sense of self in the depths.

Why watch it?

Deeper is an enthralling documentary from River‘s Jennifer Peedom that combines adventure with introspection, showcasing human resilience and the allure of the unknown.

Ellis Park. Processed By Rewind Photo Lab. Sydney Film Festival.

Directed by Justin Kurzel

Australia

2024

105 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

A documentary spotlighting musician Warren Ellis and his wildlife sanctuary in Sumatra, highlighting his transition from music to animal activism.

Why watch it?

Kurzel presents a visually rich narrative that intertwines art, activism, and personal transformation.

Emily: I Am Kam. Image: Sydney Film Festival

Directed by Danielle MacLean | Additional Direction: Dena Curtis

Australia

2025

59 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

A tribute to Emily Kam Kngwarray, exploring her legacy as one of Australia’s most significant female artists and her connection to her country, Alhalker.

Why watch it?

It’s an insightful look into the life and impact of a pioneering Indigenous artist, celebrating her cultural contributions.

Floodland. Image: Sydney Film Festival

Directed by Jordan Giusti

Australia

2025

91 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

A documentary addressing environmental sustainability, social inequality, mental health, and First Nations-led land conservation.

Why watch it?

Giusti’s film offers a multifaceted exploration of pressing global issues through a local lens.

Fwends. Image: Sophie Somerville/Excellent Friends and Future Success. Sydney Film Festival 2025.

Directed by Sophie Somerville

Australia

2025

92 mins

Drama

Synopsis:

Old friends Em and Jessie reconnect for a weekend, navigating light-hearted conversations and deep emotions, representing resilient young women.

Why watch it?

Fwends is a heartfelt portrayal of friendship and the complexities of modern womanhood.

The Golden Spurtle. Image: Sydney Film Festival

Directed by Constantine Costi

Australia/UK

2025

75 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

A warm and genuinely funny Australian-Scottish film about finding meaning in the pursuit of the perfect porridge.

Why watch it?

Costi delivers a charming narrative that celebrates the joy in life’s simple pleasures.

Directed by Kriv Stenders

Australia

2025

104 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

An examination of Joh Bjelke-Petersen, Queensland’s controversial leader, exploring his political reign and the subsequent corruption inquiry.

Why watch it?

It’s a compelling political documentary that delves into a significant chapter of Australian history.

Directed by Maggie Miles, Trisha Morton-Thomas

Australia

2025

88 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

A poignant documentary chronicling the life and legacy of David Gulpilil, one of Australia’s most celebrated Indigenous actors, as he returns to his homeland.

Why watch it?

An intimate portrayal of a cultural icon, offering insights into his profound impact on Australian cinema and Indigenous representation.

Lesbian Space Princess. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. Australian films at Sydney Film Festival.

Directed by Emma Hough Hobbs, Leela Varghese

Australia

2025

86 mins

Animation

Synopsis:

A sci-fi adventure that follows a rebellious princess as she navigates intergalactic challenges and personal identity in a quest to save her universe.

Why watch it?

Lesbian Space Princess is a bold and imaginative animated adult tale that combines genre thrills with themes of self-discovery and empowerment.

Make It Look Real. Image: Sydney Film Festival

Directed by Kate Blackmore

Australia

2024

78 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

An exploration of the blurred lines between reality and performance, delving into the world of professional role-play and its psychological impacts.

Why watch it?

It’s a thought-provoking documentary that challenges perceptions of authenticity and the roles we play in everyday life.

Mullet. Image: Madman Entertainment

Directed by David Caesar

Australia

2001

89 mins

Drama

Synopsis:

A man (Ben Mendelsohn) returns to his coastal hometown after years away, confronting past relationships and the changes that time has wrought.

Why watch it?

Mullet is a heartfelt drama that captures the nuances of small-town life and the complexities of returning home.

Muriel’s Wedding. Image: Roadshow Entertainment. Australian films at Sydney Film Festival.

Directed by P.J. Hogan

Australia

1994

106 mins

Comedy

Synopsis:

Muriel, a socially awkward young woman, escapes her unsatisfying life in a small town by immersing herself in ABBA music and dreams of a glamorous wedding.

Why watch it?

Muriel is a classic Australian film that combines humor and pathos, showcasing a memorable performance by Toni Collette and a bangin’ ABBA soundtrack.

Together, the Opening Night Film of SFF 2025. Image: Sydney Film Festival.

Directed by Michael Shanks

Australia

2025

103 mins

Horror

Synopsis:

Long-term couple Tim (Dave Franco) and Millie (Alison Brie) move to the country and find themselves launched on a devilishly unexpected ride that will bring them closer ‘together’ than ever.

Why watch it?

Together is being described as a unique blend of relationship drama and escalating body horror, offering a fresh take on the complexities of intimacy.

The Raftsmen. Image: Sydney Film Festival

Directed by Chadden Hunter

Australia

2025

90 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

A documentary following a group of adventurers as they embark on a daring journey across treacherous waters, testing their limits and camaraderie.

Why watch it?

The Raftsmen is an inspiring tale of human endurance and the spirit of exploration.

Directed by Cate Shortland

Australia

2004

106 mins

Drama

Synopsis:

A teenage girl runs away from home and navigates the challenges of adulthood, love, and self-discovery in a new town.

Why watch it?

Somersault is a beautifully crafted coming-of-age story that launched the career of acclaimed Black Widow director Cate Shortland.

Directed by Shalom Almond

Australia

2024

93 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

A documentary exploring the transformative power of music within prison walls, highlighting stories of hope and redemption.

Why watch it?

Songs Inside is an uplifting film that showcases the human capacity for change through creative expression.

Directed by Nikki Lam

Australia

2025

50 mins

Experimental

Synopsis:

An experimental film that delves into themes of fate, identity, and the interconnectedness of human experiences.

Why watch it?

The Unshakeable Destiny is described as a visually striking piece that challenges conventional storytelling and invites introspection.

The Wolves Always Come At Night. Image: Madman Entertainment

Directed by Gabrielle Brady

Australia

2024

96 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

A haunting narrative that intertwines personal trauma with broader societal issues, set against a backdrop of looming danger.

Why watch it?

The Wolves Always Come At Night, which also showed at AIDC this year, is a compelling film that masterfully balances suspense with emotional depth.

Went Up The Hill. Image: Sydney Film Festival

Directed by Samuel Van Grinsven

Australia/New Zealand

2025

100 mins

Thriller

Synopsis:

In this atmospheric psychological thriller, Jack (Dacre Montgomery) returns to remote New Zealand for the funeral of his estranged mother. There, he meets her widow, Jill (Vicky Krieps). As they navigate their grief, the mother’s spirit returns, inhabiting both Jack and Jill, forcing them into a haunting nocturnal dance that blurs the lines between the living and the dead.

Why watch it?

Went Up the Hill offers a fresh and artful take on the ghost story genre, with haunting performances by Montgomery and Krieps. The film’s evocative cinematography and sound design create a chilling atmosphere that lingers long after the credits roll.

Yurlu/Country. Image: Sydney Film Festival

Directed by Yaara Bou Melhem

Australia

2025

79 mins

Documentary

Synopsis:

A documentary celebrating the deep connection between Indigenous Australians and their land, exploring cultural practices and environmental stewardship.

Why watch it?

Yurlu is touted as an enlightening film that honours Indigenous heritage and emphasises the importance of preserving cultural landscapes.

For a full guide to every film showing at the 2025 Sydney Film Festival, see here.