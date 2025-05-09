23 Aussie films not to miss at Sydney Film Festival 2025

News

Discover 23 must-see Aussie films at Sydney Film Festival 2025, and dive into diverse stories from thrilling debuts to powerful documentaries.
Fwends. Image: Sophie Somerville/Excellent Friends and Future Success. Sydney Film Festival 2025.

The Sydney Film Festival (SFF) is back in full swing this year, and with it comes a bumper crop of new (and classic) Australian cinema.

From surreal sci-fi romps and politically-charged documentaries to tender character portraits and pulse-pounding thrillers, the local selection in 2025 is as diverse as the country itself.

This year’s homegrown slate showcases seasoned auteurs like Cate Shortland and Justin Kurzel rubbing shoulders with exciting new voices such as Sophie Somerville and Yaara Bou Melhem. There are feature debuts, archival revivals, genre curveballs, and stories that dig deep into identity, place, power, and change – many from First Nations creators, women directors, and emerging filmmakers challenging the form.

Here’s our guide to the standout Australian films screening at SFF 2025: where to find them, what they’re about, and why they deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Birthright

Birthright. Image: Sydney Film Festival
  • Directed by Zoe Pepper
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 93 mins
  • Drama

Synopsis:
Cory, facing eviction, moves back in with his pregnant wife, Jasmine. Obsessed with his parents’ wealth, he embarks on a path of unimaginable actions to achieve success.

Why watch it?
Zoe Pepper’s debut feature delves into themes of ambition and morality, offering a gripping narrative on the lengths one might go to secure a better future.

Dangerous Animals

Hassie Harrison In Dangerous Animals. Image: Kismet Films
  • Directed by Sean Byrne
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 98 mins
  • Horror

Synopsis:
From cult horror filmmaker Sean Byrne comes a relentless, edge-of-your-seat survival thriller starring Hassie Harrison and Jai Courtney.

Why watch it?
Byrne, known for The Loved Ones, delivers another intense horror experience that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats

Death of an Undertaker

  • Directed by Christian Byers
  • Australia
  • 2024
  • 85 mins
  • Drama/Documentary

Synopsis:
Set in a real-life funeral home on Leichhardt’s Norton St, this hybrid documentary follows Sparrow, a part-time worker whose psyche begins to fracture as he prepares for his first exhumation.

Why watch it?
Blending fiction and reality, Byers offers a unique exploration of mortality and mental health within an authentic setting.

Deeper

Deeper. Image: Sydney Film Festival
  • Directed by Jennifer Peedom
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 87 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
Dr Richard ‘Harry’ Harris, hero of the Thai cave rescue, attempts the world’s deepest dive in a remote part of New Zealand, seeking a sense of self in the depths.

Why watch it?
Deeper is an enthralling documentary from River‘s Jennifer Peedom that combines adventure with introspection, showcasing human resilience and the allure of the unknown.

Ellis Park

Ellis Park. Processed By Rewind Photo Lab. Sydney Film Festival.
  • Directed by Justin Kurzel
  • Australia
  • 2024
  • 105 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
A documentary spotlighting musician Warren Ellis and his wildlife sanctuary in Sumatra, highlighting his transition from music to animal activism.

Why watch it?
Kurzel presents a visually rich narrative that intertwines art, activism, and personal transformation.

Emily: I Am Kam

Emily: I Am Kam. Image: Sydney Film Festival
  • Directed by Danielle MacLean | Additional Direction: Dena Curtis
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 59 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
A tribute to Emily Kam Kngwarray, exploring her legacy as one of Australia’s most significant female artists and her connection to her country, Alhalker.

Why watch it?
It’s an insightful look into the life and impact of a pioneering Indigenous artist, celebrating her cultural contributions.

Floodland

Floodland. Image: Sydney Film Festival
  • Directed by Jordan Giusti
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 91 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
A documentary addressing environmental sustainability, social inequality, mental health, and First Nations-led land conservation.

Why watch it?
Giusti’s film offers a multifaceted exploration of pressing global issues through a local lens.

Fwends

Fwends. Image: Sophie Somerville/Excellent Friends And Future Success. Sydney Film Festival 2025.
  • Directed by Sophie Somerville
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 92 mins
  • Drama

Synopsis:
Old friends Em and Jessie reconnect for a weekend, navigating light-hearted conversations and deep emotions, representing resilient young women.

Why watch it?
Fwends is a heartfelt portrayal of friendship and the complexities of modern womanhood.

The Golden Spurtle

The Golden Spurtle. Image: Sydney Film Festival
  • Directed by Constantine Costi
  • Australia/UK
  • 2025
  • 75 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
A warm and genuinely funny Australian-Scottish film about finding meaning in the pursuit of the perfect porridge.

Why watch it?
Costi delivers a charming narrative that celebrates the joy in life’s simple pleasures.

Joh: Last King Of Queensland

  • Directed by Kriv Stenders
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 104 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
An examination of Joh Bjelke-Petersen, Queensland’s controversial leader, exploring his political reign and the subsequent corruption inquiry.

Why watch it?
It’s a compelling political documentary that delves into a significant chapter of Australian history.

Journey Home, David Gulpilil

  • Directed by Maggie Miles, Trisha Morton-Thomas
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 88 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
A poignant documentary chronicling the life and legacy of David Gulpilil, one of Australia’s most celebrated Indigenous actors, as he returns to his homeland.

Why watch it?
An intimate portrayal of a cultural icon, offering insights into his profound impact on Australian cinema and Indigenous representation.

Lesbian Space Princess

Lesbian Space Princess. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.
  • Directed by Emma Hough Hobbs, Leela Varghese
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 86 mins
  • Animation

Synopsis:
A sci-fi adventure that follows a rebellious princess as she navigates intergalactic challenges and personal identity in a quest to save her universe.

Why watch it?
Lesbian Space Princess is a bold and imaginative animated adult tale that combines genre thrills with themes of self-discovery and empowerment.

Make It Look Real

Make It Look Real. Image: Sydney Film Festival
  • Directed by Kate Blackmore
  • Australia
  • 2024
  • 78 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
An exploration of the blurred lines between reality and performance, delving into the world of professional role-play and its psychological impacts.

Why watch it?
It’s a thought-provoking documentary that challenges perceptions of authenticity and the roles we play in everyday life.

Mullet

Mullet. Image: Madman Entertainment
  • Directed by David Caesar
  • Australia
  • 2001
  • 89 mins
  • Drama

Synopsis:
A man (Ben Mendelsohn) returns to his coastal hometown after years away, confronting past relationships and the changes that time has wrought.

Why watch it?
Mullet is a heartfelt drama that captures the nuances of small-town life and the complexities of returning home.

Muriel’s Wedding

Muriel's Wedding. Image: Roadshow Entertainment.
  • Directed by P.J. Hogan
  • Australia
  • 1994
  • 106 mins
  • Comedy

Synopsis:
Muriel, a socially awkward young woman, escapes her unsatisfying life in a small town by immersing herself in ABBA music and dreams of a glamorous wedding.

Why watch it?
Muriel is a classic Australian film that combines humor and pathos, showcasing a memorable performance by Toni Collette and a bangin’ ABBA soundtrack.

Together

Together, The Opening Night Film Of Sff 2025. Image: Sydney Film Festival.
  • Directed by Michael Shanks
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 103 mins
  • Horror

Synopsis:
Long-term couple Tim (Dave Franco) and Millie (Alison Brie) move to the country and find themselves launched on a devilishly unexpected ride that will bring them closer ‘together’ than ever.

Why watch it?
Together is being described as a unique blend of relationship drama and escalating body horror, offering a fresh take on the complexities of intimacy.

The Raftsmen

The Raftsmen. Image: Sydney Film Festival
  • Directed by Chadden Hunter
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 90 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
A documentary following a group of adventurers as they embark on a daring journey across treacherous waters, testing their limits and camaraderie.

Why watch it?
The Raftsmen is an inspiring tale of human endurance and the spirit of exploration.

Somersault

  • Directed by Cate Shortland
  • Australia
  • 2004
  • 106 mins
  • Drama

Synopsis:
A teenage girl runs away from home and navigates the challenges of adulthood, love, and self-discovery in a new town.

Why watch it?
Somersault is a beautifully crafted coming-of-age story that launched the career of acclaimed Black Widow director Cate Shortland.

Songs Inside

  • Directed by Shalom Almond
  • Australia
  • 2024
  • 93 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
A documentary exploring the transformative power of music within prison walls, highlighting stories of hope and redemption.

Why watch it?
Songs Inside is an uplifting film that showcases the human capacity for change through creative expression.

The Unshakeable Destiny

  • Directed by Nikki Lam
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 50 mins
  • Experimental

Synopsis:
An experimental film that delves into themes of fate, identity, and the interconnectedness of human experiences.

Why watch it?
The Unshakeable Destiny is described as a visually striking piece that challenges conventional storytelling and invites introspection.

The Wolves Always Come At Night

The Wolves Always Come At Night. Image: Madman Entertainment
  • Directed by Gabrielle Brady
  • Australia
  • 2024
  • 96 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
A haunting narrative that intertwines personal trauma with broader societal issues, set against a backdrop of looming danger.

Why watch it?
The Wolves Always Come At Night, which also showed at AIDC this year, is a compelling film that masterfully balances suspense with emotional depth.

Went Up The Hill

Went Up The Hill. Image: Sydney Film Festival
  • Directed by Samuel Van Grinsven
  • Australia/New Zealand
  • 2025
  • 100 mins
  • Thriller

Synopsis:
In this atmospheric psychological thriller, Jack (Dacre Montgomery) returns to remote New Zealand for the funeral of his estranged mother. There, he meets her widow, Jill (Vicky Krieps). As they navigate their grief, the mother’s spirit returns, inhabiting both Jack and Jill, forcing them into a haunting nocturnal dance that blurs the lines between the living and the dead.

Why watch it?
Went Up the Hill offers a fresh and artful take on the ghost story genre, with haunting performances by Montgomery and Krieps. The film’s evocative cinematography and sound design create a chilling atmosphere that lingers long after the credits roll.

Yurlu | Country

Yurlu/Country. Image: Sydney Film Festival
  • Directed by Yaara Bou Melhem
  • Australia
  • 2025
  • 79 mins
  • Documentary

Synopsis:
A documentary celebrating the deep connection between Indigenous Australians and their land, exploring cultural practices and environmental stewardship.

Why watch it?
Yurlu is touted as an enlightening film that honours Indigenous heritage and emphasises the importance of preserving cultural landscapes.

For a full guide to every film showing at the 2025 Sydney Film Festival, see here.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

