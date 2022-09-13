Jedi, Superheroes and Avatars, oh my: D23 major streaming & cinema announcements

As part of a three-hour presentation at the Anaheim Convention Center at the D23 Expo 2022, the teams at Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios announced a slew of new titles coming to Disney+ streaming, and a host of others heading for theatrical release.

Updates were also given on previously announced series, like Andor, giving hopeful news to fans that have been waiting a long time to see their favourite characters on screen.

Alan Bergman, chairman, The Walt Disney Studios, welcomed a ‘fired-up’ crowd to Hall D23. Bergman reflected on the 13-year history of D23 Expo and the evolution of the Studios group. ‘That [first] year, none of the iconic studios you’ll hear from today were part of the company,’ he said.

‘It was just Disney Animation, Disney Live Action and Pixar. We announced the Marvel acquisition just before our first Expo in 2009. Then three years later, we added Lucasfilm, and in 2019, 20th Century Studios. I’ve been at Disney for 26 years, so it’s been incredibly exciting to welcome each of them to our Studio family. And like Disney and Pixar, each of these studios has a phenomenal legacy of storytelling.’

Here is a brief guide to everything announced:

D23 Announcements in alphabetical order

Ahsoka

Ahsoka is a new live-action Star Wars series heading to Disney+, starring Rosario Dawson in the title role. Set after the fall of the Empire, the series follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano (first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The new series is slated for 2023 and will be exclusive to Disney+.

Andor

Andor is a 24-episode spy thriller that features one of the central characters in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Cassian Andor. The era featured in Andor – the five years before the events of Rogue One – is filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. The series also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw and Faye Marsay. The first three episodes drop on Disney+ on 21 September.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The audience was treated to an exclusive look at third film in the Ant-Man series that features Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, who team up with Hope’s parents, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), to explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Hitting cinemas February 16, 2023, the film also connects to the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Alan Bergman was joined virtually by Academy Award-winning producer/director James Cameron, currently in New Zealand, where he is still hard at work readying the release of the highly anticipated sequel to the biggest film of all time, Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water, opens in cinemas on December 15.

Armor Wars

Fans of Don Cheadle’s Rhodey (who featured in the Iron Man series) will see the character in a whole new light in Armor Wars, and considering the title of the series, audiences can look forward to all-new suits for the hero, featuring different types of armour.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Director Ryan Coogler shared an exclusive look at a scene and some highlights from the much-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Black Panther. Much to the crowd’s delight, cast members Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor) joined Coogler and Kevin Feige on stage. In the story, the Wakandans fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. It will show in cinemas from 10 November.

Captain America: New World Order

Continuing Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America is a brand-new film heading to cinemas in 2024. Captain America: New World Order director Julius Onah joined Kevin Feige on stage. Together, they welcomed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier returning stars Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres) and Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley). They join new cast members Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader), who was on hand at D23 Expo today, as well as Shira Haas (Sabra). Captain America: New World Order hits cinemas May 2, 2024.

Daredevil: Born Again

Fans went wild when Charlie Cox (who plays Matt Murdock) appeared on stage to discuss the 18-episode new season of the Daredevil series. And since production isn’t yet underway, fans were shown instead a clip from an upcoming episode of She Hulk: Attorney at Law that features the superpowered hero.

Echo

Echo is an upcoming American television series created by Marion Dayre for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Echo is a spinoff of Hawkeye.

Fantastic Four

Kevin Feige officially confirmed that Matt Shakman, who directed every episode of 2021’s WandaVision would be directing the new Fantastic Four movie. The film opens in cinemas November 2024.

Indiana Jones

It was also announced that the upcoming fifth instalment of the immensely popular Indiana Jones franchise would open in cinemas on 29 June 2023. Harrison Ford appeared on stage alongside co-star and Emmy® winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Ford, who was a little emotional, said, ‘Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us. I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and [Waller-Bridge] is one of the reasons.’

Ironheart

A new series that takes place after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Dominique Thorne returns as Riri Williams, a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world. Her unique take on building iron suits is both brilliant and flawed, and Ironheart delves into the dynamics of tech versus magic. The series is slated for Disney+ next year.

Loki

Production for season two of Loki is already underway. Arriving to D23 Expo directly from the set were Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan. Fans also got a glimpse at the upcoming season, that picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the ‘Time Variance Authority’. Season 2 of Loki begins streaming on Disney+ in 2023.

The Mandalorian

Marvel shared the popular series’ season 3 teaser trailer with the D23 audience this weekend. In the third season of The Mandalorian, the Mandalorian and Grogu have been reunited and continue their journey through the lawless galaxy. Season 3 is set to launch exclusively on Disney+ in 2023.

The Marvels

The Marvels is an upcoming cinematic release starring Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel). Fans were given a special look at scenes from the new superhero movie, which opens in cinemas July 27, 2023.

Thunderbolts

The identities of the new superhero group Thunderbolts were unveiled this morning as Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier) and Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent). The esteemed team also features stars Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) – Pugh recorded a greeting for the D23 Expo audience. Thunderbolts opens in cinemas on July 25, 2024.

Secret Invasion

Lastly in the Marvel slate, the new series Secret Invasion launches on Disney+ in 2023. Don Cheadle, who reprises his role of Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, was on hand to talk about the new show. The cast includes Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—plus Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Fans were shown a scene and the brand-new trailer from the event series that showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been ‘infiltrating Earth for years’.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

We’re getting so much Star Wars, people. This is an upcoming 16-episode second season of the animated series The Bad Batch. Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected places. Revealed today: the series will begin streaming on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on January 4, 2023.

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi

Tales of the Jedi consists of six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the Star Wars prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi – Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku –as they are put to the test and make choices that will define their destinies. Debuts on 26 October 2022 on Disney+.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Coming soon to Disney+, Skeleton Crew tells the story of four kids who find themselves lost in in the vastness of the galaxy trying to find their way home. Applause erupted at D23 when star Jude Law came out to greet fans.

Werewolf by Night

Streaming on Disney+ beginning October 7 is Marvel Studios’ first-ever special presentation, Werewolf by Night. Director Michael Giacchino joined Kevin Feige on stage alongside stars Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly to give fans new details and the first trailer for the upcoming special that Feige called ‘fun-scary.’

Willow

A new live-action fantasy-adventure series from Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment. A brand new trailer has been released, which you can watch below. Set in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish, Willow is the story of an unlikely group of heroes who set off on a dangerous quest, facing their inner demons and coming together to save their world. An epic period fantasy told with a ‘modern sensibility’ and plenty of humour, heart, energy and vibrancy, Willow begins streaming on Disney+ November 30.