Creative Projects Fund applications now open

The Victorian Creative Projects Fund is open for applications until 13 February.
22 Jan 2025 11:59
The following is a press release from the Allan Labor Government, dated Tuesday 21 January.

The Allan Labor Government is investing in local creative talent and ideas by backing Victorian artists to deliver new work, build their careers and expand their audiences.

Acting Minister for Creative Industries Natalie Hutchins today announced the opening of applications for the Creative Projects Fund which supports Victorian artists, creative collectives and organisations to develop exciting new work and undertake professional development opportunities.

The 2025 round of the Creative Projects Fund has two focus areas, offering pathways for both new and established practitioners to develop their creative projects and careers.

The Uncovering Talent focus area provides grants of $5,000 to creatives at any career level who haven’t received a Creative Victoria grant before, while the Projects focus area provides grants of between $10,000 to $20,000 to creatives with a proven track record.

In the last round the program supported 126 creative projects involving more than 1,500 professionals from a wide range of disciplines including theatre, film, photography, literature, dance, podcasts, music and fashion.

Previously funded projects include developing an immersive art walk event along the Boolarra Rail Trail in Gippsland and the Neurokin Festival, a regionally-based live and online neurodiversity arts festival.

Other projects include a mobile arts and craft pop-up event for Children’s Book Week in Laverton and new theatre works by First Nations Theatre.

Across all disciplines and sectors, Victoria’s creative industries employ more than 320,000 workers and contribute $40.5 billion to the Victorian economy.

Apply for the Creative Projects Fund

Applications for the Creative Projects Fund are now open and will close at 3pm on Thursday 13 February.

For more information including eligibility or how to apply, visit creative.vic.gov.au/funding-opportunities.

‘At the heart of our $40.5 billion industries and our reputation as the creative state, are people generating new work and connecting with audiences,’ said Acting Minister for Creative Industries Natalie Hutchins.

‘This Fund helps Victorian creatives to develop new ideas and deliver products and experiences that reflect our diverse stories and culture.’

End of press release.

ScreenHub: AFTRS grad program partners with ABC, BBC Studios, SBS and more

