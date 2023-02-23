Carmen trailer: NSW transformed into Mexico and US borderlands

Benjamin Millipied’s directorial debut Carmen, based on the opera of the same name, has a confirmed US release date of 21 April, and a new trailer you can watch below.

To escape a murderous cartel, the captivating young Carmen (Melissa Barrera) is northbound, her route traversing an area patrolled by the US government and fanatical Americans who hunt people for sport. Mixed into the horde is local veteran Aidan (Paul Mescal), dragged into the ignoble mission as a means of earning money for his impoverished family.

Soon, the star-crossed sweethearts intersect and take the wheel with Los Angeles on the horizon. Carmen’s goal is to seek refuge in a nightclub run by an infamous family friend named Masilda (Rossy de Palma) and bartender Gabrielle (Elsa Pataky).

A new score for the story has been composed by Nicholas Britell, with many dance sequences in the film involving talent from the Australian Ballet Company.

The Carmen trailer

Carmen was filmed entirely in Australia over 2020/2021, when pandemic conditions in the US made it difficult for the film to shoot there as planned. Locations like Broken Hill and rural areas of NSW made the perfect stand-ins for Mexico and the US Borderlands where the modernised story of Carmen takes place.

The film’s lead actor, Melissa Barrera, posted this to her Instagram when filming wrapped in March, 2021:

Goalpost Pictures have produced Carmen, with Sony Pictures Classics handling US distribution.

Goalpost Pictures is one of Australia’s leading independent producers of feature films and TV drama. They have produced major television series like Black Snow for Stan, Sundance Now, starring Travis Fimmel, and the Amazon Original movie Five Blind Dates for Prime Video Australia.

Carmen is a French/Australian co-production. It received its Australian premiere on October 26 2022 at the Adelaide Film Festival, but is yet to have a confirmed nationwide release date. The film opens in the US on 21 April.