News

 > Film > Shorts > News

Bus Stop Films: 18 ‘inclusively made’ shorts to tour Australia

The touring films were created by 180 filmmakers, all young adults with mild-to-moderate intellectual disability or autism.
9 Nov 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Shorts

Elle Dawe and Ronan Soussa. Image: supplied.

Share Icon

Bus Stop Films’ Accessible Film Studies Program has announced a national tour of Australia, featuring 18 inclusively made short films, and kicking off with a gala event in Perth on 3 December hosted by Australian actor Julia Hales.

The films were created by 180 filmmakers, all young adults with mild-to-moderate intellectual disability or autism. The participants in the Accessible Film Studies Program worked with their tutors to create short films alongside industry professionals who mentor the students on set.

The films include dramas, documentaries and comedies, and a WWE inspired rock musical. 

Bus Stop Films, winner of the 2023 SPA Award for Breakthrough Business of the Year, is a disability-led not for profit social enterprise that uses filmmaking and the film industry to raise the profile of people with disabilities, on both sides of the camera. It makes films with, for and about people with disability and from diverse communities and backgrounds.

Bus Stop’s COO and resident producer Dianna La Grassa produced the films, together with co-producer Cyna Strachan and a team of ten Inclusive Producers’ Attachments, who were supported by the state screen agencies Screen NSW, VicScreen, SAFC, Screen Tasmania, Screen Canberra, Screen Queensland and ScreenWest and by Screen Producers Australia.

The gala events bring #inclusivefilmmaking to the big screen and celebrate the creativity, passion and hard work of Bus Stop Films’ industry mentors, cast, crew and supporters. 

The series of accessible events kick off in Perth on International Day of People with Disability on Sunday 3 December, with Brisbane on 5 December, Launceston on 6 December, Melbourne on 7 December, Adelaide on 12 December, Canberra on 13 December and Sydney on 14 December.

Hosts of the galas are Julia Hales in Perth, actor Anna McGahan in Brisbane, Love on the Spectrum star Ronan Soussa together with comedian Elle Dawe in Sydney, comedian and proud Ngarrindjeri woman Kimmie Lovegrove in Melbourne, body positivity advocate April Watson in Canberra, Mayor of Launceston Mathew Garwood in Launceston and, in Adelaide, local actor Alirio Zavarce.

Bus Stop Films’ CEO, Tracey Corbin-Matchett OAM, said: ‘I am so proud of our students, and I can’t wait to watch their films with our generous Bus Stop community. Our Showcase events always leave my heart bursting.’ 

Further information and tickets can be found online.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Feature Features Film News Shorts
More
Sweet Juices. Image is of a dark bathroom with orange light coming through a slatted window. A woman of Asian appearance and long dark hair sits on the toilet looking despondent, while a bearded man in a striped apron stands in the bath looking at his phone.
Amplify Collective

Interview with the creatives behind Sweet Juices

In conversation with Sydney-based co-directors Will Suen and Sejon Im, and their irreverent and rumbustious short film, ‘Sweet Juices’.

Christy Tan
News

All Silent Dogs and other disability-led films to screen at The Other Film Festival

The magical realist short will screen at Australia's international disability film festival this November.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Nakkiah Lui, Teresa Palmer join Australian Women's Film Festival short film judging panel

Esteemed Australian actors will be judging the short films selected for the Australian Women's Film Festival 2023.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Amplify Collective

The rise of South Australian film festivals

Emerging and diverse filmmakers in SA have more opportunities to show their work with the rise in local film festivals.

Ekkia Evans
Features

SXSW Sydney shorts program announced

With a robust lineup of features already confirmed, SXSW Sydney has now unveiled their spectacular short film program for October.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login