Bruce Beresford’s Overture starts production in WA

Renowned Australian writer-director Bruce Beresford is set to begin shooting his next feature film, Overture, in WA later this month, as announced this week by Ambience Entertainment, Screen Australia and Screenwest.

Described as a powerful and relatable family comedy-drama, Overture will star Hollywood heartthrob Luke Bracey (Elvis, Hacksaw Ridge, Interceptor) as Stephen Seary, a successful stage designer who returns to his small Australian hometown to say goodbye to his dying mother.

‘Chaos, drama and at times downright funny moments unfold as Stephen navigates family responsibilities, old friends and past lovers, all while trying to return to Europe for a major Opera design contract.’

The film will also star Bryan Brown, Susie Porter, Celia Massingham, Shubshri Kandiah, and Nicholas Hammond.

The 83-year-old Beresford is the Academy-Award nominated director of more than 30 films, including Driving Miss Daisy, Mao’s Last Dancer, Ladies in Black, and Australian classics Breaker Morant, and Puberty Blues. Also a director of operas, Beresford has successfully worked in film across Hollywood and the local industry in his more than 50-year career. He candidly and humorously wrote about the difficulties of getting projects greenlit in his 2007 memoir Josh Hartnett Definitely Wants To Do This… True Stories From A Life in the Screen Trade.

ScreenHub: Bruce Beresford – ‘I couldn’t work in Australia. People wouldn’t talk to me’

Bruce Beresford. Image: supplied.

Bruce Beresford said about Overture: ‘When writing this story my aim was to create an involving story, with a range of characters supplying considerable humour. Once I started writing the script it practically wrote itself and I was delighted to find my characters dictating to me what they would do and even say next. We have a fantastic line-up of cast and a talented team to bring this story to life.’

Michael Boughen, Producer from Ambient Entertainment, said that filming would take place at various locations across Perth, ‘capturing the breathtaking landscapes and untouched nearby country towns’.

‘We have secured an incredible cast and with Bruce at the helm this will be a powerful emotive film that will captivate audiences. It is such a pleasure for us to bring Bruce’s script to life,’ said Boughen. ‘When I first read Bruce’s script, I was taken by the simplicity of structure but captivated by the complexity of the characters and situations. Bruce’s ability to tell this story and confront issues we all have or will face, resonated profoundly with me. Bruce is a unique and gifted filmmaker and he’s at his best with Overture.’

Rikki Lea Bestall, the CEO of Screenwest, said: ‘Having a director of Bruce’s calibre filming in our state and providing opportunities for so many WA crew members is yet another fantastic outcome of the WA Production Attraction Incentive.’

Production Credits: An Ambience Entertainment production. Major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screenwest through the WA Production Attraction Incentive. Post, digital and visual effects supported by Screen NSW. Financed with the assistance of Spectrum Entertainment. Production Financing Provided by Natixis Coficine.

Overture is slated for an Australian theatrical and worldwide release in 2025