Bring Her Back: what we know about the Philippou’s new A24 horror film

What is Bring Her Back about?

Bring Her Back is the latest film from Danny and Michael Philippou, the filmmaking brothers from Adelaide who brought us Talk to Me in 2023. While plot details are being kept under wraps on this very secretive project, we do have some details we can reveal now.

Who stars in Bring Her Back?

The Shape of Water‘s Sally Hawkins is set to star in the lead role. No other cast members have been announced yet, and the directors are remaining tight-lipped on character names and descriptions.

Who’s the director?

Danny and Michael Philippou will direct, just as they did with Talk To Me. The Australian brothers from Adelaide are a powerhouse filmmaking duo who got their start under the popular YouTube channel RackaRacka, which launched back in 2013.

Who wrote Bring Her Back?

Just like they did with Talk to Me, the Philippous have also written Bring Her Back, making it a completely original film work, and not based on pre-existing IP.

What do the Philippou brothers have to say about Bring Her Back?

We first heard about the brothers’ latest project back in July 2023, in this interview: ‘We’ve written so many different things. I’ve got a romantic comedy that I wrote that I’d love to do one day. I’ve also got another horror film that I’ve finished called Bring Her Back. But we’re just going with the flow.’

Read: From RackaRacka to Talk To Me: Michael and Danny Philippou stay humble

What’s the country of origin?

The film originates from Australia.

Who are the producers of Bring Her Back?

Talk To Me duo Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton from Causeway Films will produce the film. Their past credits include Australian horrors The Babadook and The Nightingale.

What’s the production company?

Causeway Film are producing the film. A24 will distribute it in the US.

Show me the trailer for Bring Her Back

There is no trailer yet, since production on Bring Her Back is expected to begin in mid 2024.

When and where can I watch the movie?

No dates have been confirmed for the release of Bring Her Back, but given the local box office success of Talk To Me, we expect it will be a pretty big deal when it finally comes out, with the majority of Australian cinemas likely to have screenings of it.