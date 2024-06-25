News

Boy Swallows Universe dominates Logie nominations for 2024 awards ceremony

Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe leads the 2024 Logie nominations with 10 nods.
25 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
All Screen

Share Icon

The nominees for the 2024 Logie Awards have been announced, with a plethora of nominations across broadcast TV networks and streaming services such as ABC, Netflix, SBS, Ten, Binge, Stan, Seven, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Disney+.

Dominating the drama series and fictional TV categories is Boy Swallows Universe, with ten nominations total. Netflix’s seven-part series adaptation of the Trent Dalton novel brought the ‘working-class fairy tale’ to life on the silver screen, and our reviewer Anthony Morris praised it for its ‘genre mash up’ and strong aesthetic:

‘The performances are strong across the board (Cameron is especially impressive), and there’s plenty of star power (Simon Baker and Anthony LaPaglia appear in later episodes),’ writes Morris. ‘The production design nails the retro atmosphere, the direction is slick and the memorable soundtrack is money well spent.’

Read: Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix review: fantasy can’t find footing

Other multiple-time nominees include the cast and crews of ABC dramas The Newsreader and Total Control, Binge drama Love Me, Prime comedy Deadloch, Stan comedy Population 11, and ABC comedy Utopia.

‘As always, this is an exciting list of nominees for the TV Week Logie Awards with some of Australia’s best talent and shows up for awards,’ said TV Week Editorial Director Amber Giles.

‘With the nominations announced, it’s now over to the public to have their say. The public can vote on more categories than ever before, so if you are passionate about TV and want to see your favourite stars and shows shine, then get voting!’

This year’s awards will see some minor changes to their titles, with three ‘Popular’ categories and the remainder retitled as ‘Best’.

Here is the full list of Logie Award nominees for 2024:

The 2024 TV Week Logie Award nominees

TV Week Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality
Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee
• Actress, Asher Keddie
• Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris
• Entertainer and Presenter, Larry Emdur
• Presenter, Robert Irwin
• Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger
• Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
• Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
• Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
• Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network
• Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
• Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network
• Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
• Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
• Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC
• Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC
• Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network

Best Awards

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Drama
• Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Hugo Weaving, Love Me, Binge
• Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC
• Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network
• Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC
• Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama
• Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS
• Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
• Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
• Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC
• Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
• Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan
• Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC
• Lincoln Younes, C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan
• Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC
• Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC
• Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
• Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC
• Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC
• Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC
• Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video
• Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC
• Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actor
• Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+
• Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan
• Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
• Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC
• Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress
• Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan
• Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC
• Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
• Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS
• Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC
• Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV Week Silver Logie – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter
• Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network
• David Speers, Insiders, ABC
• Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network
• Michael Usher, 7News and 7News Spotlight, Seven Network
• Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network
• Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC

Best Drama Program
Love Me, Binge
NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+
RFDS, Seven Network
The Newsreader, ABC
The Tourist, Stan
Total Control, ABC

Best Miniseries or Telemovie
Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Erotic Stories, SBS
Safe Home, SBS
The Claremont Murders, Seven Network
The Clearing, Disney+
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Best Entertainment Program
ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC
Australian Idol, Seven Network
Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network
Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC
The Voice Australia, Seven Network
Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network

Best Current Affairs Program
7.30, ABC
60 Minutes, 9Network
A Current Affair, 9Network
Australian Story, ABC
Foreign Correspondent, ABC
Four Corners, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program
Deadloch, Prime Video
In Limbo, ABC
Mother and Son, ABC
Population 11, Stan
Strife, Binge
Utopia, ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program
Gruen, ABC
Hard Quiz, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Thank God You’re Here, Network 10
The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

Best Competition Reality Program
Alone Australia, SBS
Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels, Network 10
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
MasterChef Australia, Network 10
The Block, 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program
Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
Gogglebox Australia, Foxtel and Network 10
Married at First Sight, 9Network
Muster Dogs, ABC
Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC
SAS Australia, Seven Network

Best Lifestyle Program
Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
Gardening Australia, ABC
Love It Or List It Australia, Foxtel
Restoration Australia, ABC
Selling Houses Australia, Foxtel
Travel Guides, 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC
Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network
Bishop of Broome, 7News, Seven Network
Israel-Hamas War, 7News, Seven Network
Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC
The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC

Best Factual or Documentary Program
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video
John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network
Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+
Nemesis, ABC
Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan
War On Waste, ABC

Best Sports Coverage
• 2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network
• 2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network
• 2023 State of Origin, 9Network
• Australian Open, 9Network
• FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Seven Network
• Fox League Las Vegas Week, Foxtel and Kayo Sports

Best Children’s Program
Beep and Mort, ABC
Bluey, ABC
Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, NITV and Netflix
Gardening Australia Junior, ABC
Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
Play School, ABC

Voting is open for all Logie awards at tvweeklogies.com.au. The awards ceremony will take place on 18 August 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

