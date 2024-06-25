Boy Swallows Universe dominates Logie nominations for 2024 awards ceremony

The nominees for the 2024 Logie Awards have been announced, with a plethora of nominations across broadcast TV networks and streaming services such as ABC, Netflix, SBS, Ten, Binge, Stan, Seven, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Disney+.

Dominating the drama series and fictional TV categories is Boy Swallows Universe, with ten nominations total. Netflix’s seven-part series adaptation of the Trent Dalton novel brought the ‘working-class fairy tale’ to life on the silver screen, and our reviewer Anthony Morris praised it for its ‘genre mash up’ and strong aesthetic:

‘The performances are strong across the board (Cameron is especially impressive), and there’s plenty of star power (Simon Baker and Anthony LaPaglia appear in later episodes),’ writes Morris. ‘The production design nails the retro atmosphere, the direction is slick and the memorable soundtrack is money well spent.’

Read: Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix review: fantasy can’t find footing

Other multiple-time nominees include the cast and crews of ABC dramas The Newsreader and Total Control, Binge drama Love Me, Prime comedy Deadloch, Stan comedy Population 11, and ABC comedy Utopia.

‘As always, this is an exciting list of nominees for the TV Week Logie Awards with some of Australia’s best talent and shows up for awards,’ said TV Week Editorial Director Amber Giles.

‘With the nominations announced, it’s now over to the public to have their say. The public can vote on more categories than ever before, so if you are passionate about TV and want to see your favourite stars and shows shine, then get voting!’

This year’s awards will see some minor changes to their titles, with three ‘Popular’ categories and the remainder retitled as ‘Best’.

Here is the full list of Logie Award nominees for 2024:

The 2024 TV Week Logie Award nominees

TV Week Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality

• Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee

• Actress, Asher Keddie

• Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris

• Entertainer and Presenter, Larry Emdur

• Presenter, Robert Irwin

• Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger

• Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

• Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

• Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

• Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network

• Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

• Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network

• Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

• Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

• Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC

• Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC

• Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network

Best Awards

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

• Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Hugo Weaving, Love Me, Binge

• Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC

• Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network

• Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC

• Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

• Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS

• Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

• Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC

• Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC

• Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

• Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan

• Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC

• Lincoln Younes, C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan

• Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC

• Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC

• Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

• Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC

• Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC

• Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC

• Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video

• Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC

• Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actor

• Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+

• Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan

• Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC

• Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress

• Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan

• Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC

• Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

• Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS

• Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC

• Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV Week Silver Logie – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

• Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network

• David Speers, Insiders, ABC

• Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network

• Michael Usher, 7News and 7News Spotlight, Seven Network

• Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network

• Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC

Best Drama Program

• Love Me, Binge

• NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+

• RFDS, Seven Network

• The Newsreader, ABC

• The Tourist, Stan

• Total Control, ABC

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

• Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

• Erotic Stories, SBS

• Safe Home, SBS

• The Claremont Murders, Seven Network

• The Clearing, Disney+

• The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Best Entertainment Program

• ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC

• Australian Idol, Seven Network

• Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network

• Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC

• The Voice Australia, Seven Network

• Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network

Best Current Affairs Program

• 7.30, ABC

• 60 Minutes, 9Network

• A Current Affair, 9Network

• Australian Story, ABC

• Foreign Correspondent, ABC

• Four Corners, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program

• Deadloch, Prime Video

• In Limbo, ABC

• Mother and Son, ABC

• Population 11, Stan

• Strife, Binge

• Utopia, ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

• Gruen, ABC

• Hard Quiz, ABC

• Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

• Thank God You’re Here, Network 10

• The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

• The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

Best Competition Reality Program

• Alone Australia, SBS

• Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels, Network 10

• I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

• Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

• MasterChef Australia, Network 10

• The Block, 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program

• Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

• Gogglebox Australia, Foxtel and Network 10

• Married at First Sight, 9Network

• Muster Dogs, ABC

• Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC

• SAS Australia, Seven Network

Best Lifestyle Program

• Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

• Gardening Australia, ABC

• Love It Or List It Australia, Foxtel

• Restoration Australia, ABC

• Selling Houses Australia, Foxtel

• Travel Guides, 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

• A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC

• Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network

• Bishop of Broome, 7News, Seven Network

• Israel-Hamas War, 7News, Seven Network

• Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC

• The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC

Best Factual or Documentary Program

• Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video

• John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network

• Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+

• Nemesis, ABC

• Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan

• War On Waste, ABC

Best Sports Coverage

• 2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network

• 2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network

• 2023 State of Origin, 9Network

• Australian Open, 9Network

• FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Seven Network

• Fox League Las Vegas Week, Foxtel and Kayo Sports

Best Children’s Program

• Beep and Mort, ABC

• Bluey, ABC

• Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, NITV and Netflix

• Gardening Australia Junior, ABC

• Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC

• Play School, ABC

Voting is open for all Logie awards at tvweeklogies.com.au. The awards ceremony will take place on 18 August 2024.