Bluey video game officially announced with trailer, featuring core voice cast

After its existence was outed by the Australian Classification Board earlier in 2023, UK-based publisher Outright Games has officially announced Bluey: The Videogame, based on the globally popular Australian family TV show. The title will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 17 November 2023.

Developed by Spanish studio Artax Games, Bluey: The Videogame will feature a brand-new, four-part storyline developed in partnership with BBC Studios and “the show’s producers at Ludo Studio,” according to a press release.

The title will be a cooperative, four-player game where you can play as every member of the Heeler family: Bandit, Chilli, Bluey, and Bingo.

Notably, the game will feature voices from the English cast of the show, including David McCormack as Bandit, and Melanie Zanetti as Chilli. The announcement trailer suggests that the undisclosed actor behind Bluey herself is likely to be present, though the voices of Bingo, cousin Muffin, uncles Radley and Stripe, and Grandad (Chilli’s Father), who also feature in the trailer, are yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, existing Bluey music tracks composed by Joff Bush will feature alongside original music by the development team at Artax Games.

The game is described as an ‘interactive sandbox adventure’ – presumably like Outright Games’ My Friend Peppa Pig – where players can explore the show’s signature locations in ‘story-driven, episodic gameplay’. It mostly maintains the look and feel of the show’s 2D art style, though 3D elements are used for props and locations.

Image: Outright Games / BBC Studios

Bluey: The Videogame will also feature a series of activities based on the games the family plays in the show: Keepy Uppy and Magic Xylophone are mentioned in the press release, and completing these mini-games will unlock cosmetic items (several hats can be spotted in the trailer), episodes, and locations. It seems that a number of the minigames will be physics-based.

Unfortunately, the incessantly annoying toy, Chattermax, is also featured.

The game will feature accessibility options to cater to players of all ages, including variable difficulty, a togglable user interface, simple-text instructions, and a full voice-over.

The Heeler house, based in Brisbane, Queensland, will be ‘fully explorable’ according to Outright Games. Other locations spotted in the announcement trailer include the Creek, where Bluey and Bingo are seen collecting rubbish with Grandad, the local playground, and the Beach.

Image: Outright Games / BBC Studios

There’s been some scepticism about Bluey: The Videogame ever since its existence was made known, given that mundane, everyday Australian culture is so deeply ingrained into the show’s identity, and the game’s development is being handled primarily by companies based in the UK and Spain.

The announcement of Ludo Studio’s involvement, however meaningful, as well as the performances of two of its primary cast members should hopefully help Bluey: The Videogame stay true to the show’s spirit – but that judgment should be reserved until we see the final result.

Bluey: The Videogame will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 17 November 2023.