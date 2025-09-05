Bluey movie to hit cinemas in 2027 with returning cast and major financing

Further details have emerged about the upcoming Bluey feature film, with BBC Studios, Walt Disney Studios and Brisbane’s Ludo Studio announcing a firm release date for Australian cinemas: 5 August 2027.

This update follows confirmation earlier this year that the Emmy and BAFTA-winning animated series would be making its feature-length debut.

While the first announcement was light on detail, this latest release outlines the key creative team and financing behind the project.

Who’s making the movie?

Bluey: Hammerbarn (S2 E2). Image: ABC

As previously reported, Bluey creator Joe Brumm will write and direct the film. The update now confirms animation veteran Amber Naismith (Happy Feet, The LEGO Movie) as producer, with Richard Jeffery (Bluey series 1–3) stepping in as co-director.

Brumm will also serve as executive producer, alongside Justine Flynn for BBC Studios, and Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson for Ludo Studio.

Disney’s involvement has also been clarified, with oversight coming from David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, and his team.

Returning voice cast members Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack are officially locked in to reprise their roles as Chilli and Bandit.

BBC Studios will finance and license the project, with theatrical distribution through Walt Disney Studios. The production is backed by the Australian government via the Producer Offset and Screen Australia, as well as Screen Queensland’s Post, Digital and Visual Effects Incentive.

How big is Bluey?

Bluey, Bingo and Dad. Image: ABC Kids.

The show is currently available in over 140 markets, and was the most-watched series on Disney+ globally in 2024, according to BBC Studios. It has picked up a string of major awards, including a Peabody and Rose d’Or in 2024, and remains nominated for an AACTA Award in 2025.

With Disney handling worldwide distribution, the film is expected to reach a large theatrical audience before eventually streaming on Disney+. Australian availability on ABC platforms has yet to be confirmed.

Plot details remain firmly under wraps, with the production team giving away nothing about how the series will be adapted to a feature-length format. Whether the film will expand the universe or simply stretch the show’s episodic style into a longer form is still an open question.

The Bluey movie is in cinemas from 5 August 2027.

Also on ScreenHub: What’s on at cinemas in September 2025?



4 September:



Fight or Flight



Director: James Madigan

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Charithra Chandran

Genre: Thriller



Josh Hartnett plays a mercenary on a seemingly simple mission: protect a passenger on a plane. Unfortunately, the plane is full of killers trying to kill them both.



Heathers: The Musical



Director: Andy Fickman

Cast: Ailsa Davidson, Simon Gordon

Genre: Musical



Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another one of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD shows up – the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that everyone fears being a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody …



But Also John Clarke



Director: Lorin Clarke

Cast: John Clarke

Genre: Documentary



When satirist John Clarke died in 2017, the world mourned an icon. A defining comedic voice who wrote and appeared in numerous films and TV productions, and who – in a beloved double act with Bryan Dawe – skewered political hypocrisy for almost 30 years on current affairs shows, he gave away very little about his own life.



Read more.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.