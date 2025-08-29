What’s on at cinemas in September 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

What’s on at cinemas in September? Find out below.

4 September

Fight or Flight

Fight or Flight. Image: Vertical. At cinemas in September.

Director: James Madigan

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Charithra Chandran

Genre: Thriller

Josh Hartnett plays a mercenary on a seemingly simple mission: protect a passenger on a plane. Unfortunately, the plane is full of killers trying to kill them both.

Heathers: The Musical

Heathers the Musical. Image: Chad Batka. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Andy Fickman

Cast: Ailsa Davidson, Simon Gordon

Genre: Musical

Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another one of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD shows up – the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that everyone fears being a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody …

But Also John Clarke

But Also John Clarke. Image: Rialto Distribution. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Lorin Clarke

Cast: John Clarke

Genre: Documentary

When satirist John Clarke died in 2017, the world mourned an icon. A defining comedic voice who wrote and appeared in numerous films and TV productions, and who – in a beloved double act with Bryan Dawe – skewered political hypocrisy for almost 30 years on current affairs shows, he gave away very little about his own life.

At home, by contrast, he was an open book. In a remarkable series of recorded conversations between John and his daughter, writer/director Lorin Clarke, he traces his steadfast resistance to authority back to his childhood and offers delightful insights into his four decades in the entertainment industry.

One Wacky Summer

Director: Baoping Cao

Cast: Suet Lam, Yuan Chung

Genre: Comedy

At the turn of the century, a man’s impulsive ‘kidnapping’ of his nephew snowballs into an absurd hometown odyssey.

Sorry, Baby

Sorry, Baby. Image: A24. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Eva Victor

Cast: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie

Genre: Drama

Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on – for everyone around her, at least. Told out of sequence over the course of a few years, writer-director-star Eva Victor took home the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at Sundance 2025 for her comedic story about the long tail of trauma.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Michael Chaves

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga

Genre: Horror

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in this fourth, and possibly final, Conjuring film.

The Roses

The Roses. Image: Searchlight Pictures. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Jay Roach

Cast: Olivia Coleman, Benedict Cumberbatch

Genre: Comedy

Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch) are the picture-perfect couple who have successful careers, great kids, and an enviable sex life. But underneath the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down.

The Shadow’s Edge

Director: Larry Yang

Cast: Jackie Chan, Zhang Zifeng

Genre: Action

Macau Police brings the tracking expert police officer out of retirement to help catch a dangerous group of professional thieves.

5 September

Light of the World

The Light of the World. Image: Faith Media. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Tom Bancroft, John J. Schafer

Cast: David Kaye, Adam Kozlick

Genre: Animation

It’s 30 AD and everyone is expectantly awaiting the coming Messiah. While Jesus isn’t exactly what they imagined, there is something special about this man. Soon, John, James, Andrew, Peter and others begin to follow Jesus on an unexpected adventure.

Madharaasi

Director: A.R Muragadoss

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sivakarthikeyan

Genre: Action

Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by AR Murugadoss, starring Sanjay Dutt and Biju Menon.

Mehar

Director: Rakesh Mehta

Cast: Raj Kundra, Geeta Basra

Genre: Drama

Punjabi drama directed by Rakesh Mehta and starring Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra.

Oh, Hi!

Oh, Hi!. Image: Sony Pictures. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Sophie Brooks

Cast: Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman

Genre: Comedy

Iris has met her perfect guy, Isaac, and is enjoying their first romantic getaway together – what could go wrong? This clever and charmingly odd dark comedy takes on the highs and lows of modern dating and the ways it makes us all a little crazy.

The Bengal Files

Director: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Cast: Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty

Genre: Thriller

A Kashmiri Pandit CBI officer investigates a journalist’s disappearance in Bengal, haunted by his mother’s genocide.

11 September

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle. Image: Crunchyroll/Sony. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Genre: Animation

The Demon Slayer Corps plunge into Infinity Castle to defeat Muzan. However, the remaining Hashiras and the Demon Slayers who survived Tanjiro’s Final Selection are pitted against the remaining members of the Twelve Kizuki first.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Director: Simon Curtis

Cast: Joely Richardson, Allen Leach

Genre: Drama

The third and (presumably?) final feature film in the Downton Abbey series following the Emmy-winning show, the 2019 movie, and 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Leaving Mom

Director: Mo Hong-jin

Cast: Hong Dao, Tuan Tran

Genre: Drama

A poor street barber in Vietnam decides to seek help from his brother as he struggles to care for his dementia-stricken mother while his own health deteriorates.

Sketch

Director: Seth Worley

Cast: Tony Hale, D’Arcy Carden

Genre: Family

When a young girl’s peculiar drawings come to life, leaving a wake of chaos and crayon dust, a grieving family has to band together to fight them off in this feature debut reminiscent of classics like Gremlins, Jumanji, and The Goonies.

Lesbian Space Princess. Image: Umbrella. At cinemas in September.

Director: Leela Varghese, Emma Hough Hobbs

Cast: Gemma Chua-Tran, Shabana Azeez, Aunty Donna, Richard Roxburgh

Genre: Animation

Daughter to the flamboyant lesbian Queens of Planet Clitopolis, introverted Princess Saira is devastated when her bounty-hunter girlfriend, Kiki, suddenly breaks up with her for being too needy. After Kiki is kidnapped by forgotten incels of the future, the Straight White Maliens, Saira must leave the comforts of gay space to deliver their ransom: her royal labrys (the most powerful weapon known to lesbian kind). Only problem is … she doesn’t have it.

Splitsville

Director: Michael Angelo Covino

Cast: Adria Arjona, Dakota Johnson

Genre: Animation

When Ashley asks for a divorce, the good-natured Carey runs to his friends, Julie and Paul, for support. Their secret to happiness is an open marriage; that is, until Carey crosses the line and throws all of their relationships into chaos.

The Long Walk

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: David Jonsson, Cooper Hoffman

Genre: Horror/sci-fi

In a dystopian near-future, 100 teenage boys must embark on an annual competitive test known as ‘The Long Walk’. The rules are simple: maintain a speed above 4 miles per hour. Receive three warnings in an hour and you’re shot dead. The last one walking gets whatever he wants for the rest of his life. Under these grim circumstances the boys develop deep friendships despite knowing that each of their friends’ survival is a threat to their own.

Went Up The Hill

Went Up The Hill. Image: Vendetta Films/TM Publicity. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Samuel Van Grinsven

Cast: Dacre Montgomery, Vicky Krieps

Genre: Thriller

After being abandoned as a child, Jack (Montgomery) ventures to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother and there meets her grieving widow, Jill (Krieps). His search for answers becomes dangerous when his mother’s ghost returns to inhabit both Jack and Jill, using each of their bodies to speak to the other, and instigating a life-threatening nocturnal dance between the three of them.

18 September

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

A Big, Bold Beautiful Journey. Image: Sony Pictures. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Kogonada

Cast: Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie

Genre: Romance/drama

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie are two strangers who go on an intimate journey through history and memories in this feature from the director of After Yang and the co-writer of 2022’s The Menu.

The Bad Guys 2

The Bad Guys 2. Image: Dreamworks. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Pierre Perifel, JP Sans

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron

Genre: Animation

In this sequel to the 2022 DreamWorks animated heist comedy, The Bad Guys are now good guys… who are forced to become bad guys again.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Australian author Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys 2 reunites the film’s cast and filmmakers – returning to their roles are Sam Rockwell as dashing reformed pickpocket Mr. Wolf; Marc Maron as safe-cracker Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as master-of-disguise Mr. Shark, Anthony Ramos as the short-fused Mr. Piranha and Awkwafina as expert hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka Webs.

Kangaroo

Lily Whiteley on the set of Kangaroo. Dir. Kate Woods. Image: John Platt/STUDIOCANAL. At cinemas in September.

Director: Kate Woods

Cast: Wayne Blair, Deborah Mailman

Genre: Family

Stranded in an Outback town after a car accident, an ex-TV personality finds himself caring for an injured baby kangaroo in this comedic family heart-warmer. Teaming up with 11-year-old Indigenous girl, the pair form an unlikely friendship and work together to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned joeys in the remote but stunning Outback community – an endeavour that proves to be life-changing for them both.

21 September

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe

Director: Cosima Spender

Cast: Andrea Bocelli

Genre: Documentary

Over the last 30 years, with a rare repertoire that encompasses pop, rock, and opera, Andrea Bocelli and his golden voice have touched the hearts of millions of listeners around the world. Using last year’s magisterial concert at the Baths of Caracalla as its anchor, Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe is an intimate portrait of one of the world’s greatest living singers.

25 September

NT Live: Inter Alia

Director: Justin Martin

Cast: Rosamund Pike

Genre: Live performance

Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Saltburn) is Jessica in the much-anticipated next play from the team behind Prima Facie. Jessica is a smart Crown Court Judge at the top of her career. Behind the robe, she is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent. When an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance, can she hold her family upright? Writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin reunite following their global phenomenon Prima Facie, with this searing examination of modern motherhood and masculinity.

One Battle After Another

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Benecio del Toro, Sean Penn

Genre: Thriller

When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunites to rescue one of their own’s daughter.

Rule Breakers

Director: Bill Guttentag

Cast: Noorin Gulamgaus, Nikohl Boosheri

Genre: Drama

In a nation where educating girls is seen as rebellion, a visionary woman dares to teach young minds to dream. When their innovation draws global attention, their success sparks hope – and opposition. As threats loom and sacrifices are made, their courage and unity ignite a movement that could forever transform the world.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Spinal Tap II. Image: Castle Rock Entertainment. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Rob Reiner

Cast: Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer

Genre: Mockumentary

Spinal Tap, England’s loudest and most punctual band, reunite following a 15-year hiatus for one final concert in this sequel to one of the all-time great mockumentaries.

The Strangers: Chapter 2

Director: Renny Harlin

Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Richard Brake

Genre: Horror

On the final day of their cross country road trip, a couple’s vehicle breaks down, forcing them to take refuge in a remote Airbnb. As night falls, three masked strangers terrorize them until dawn.

26 September

Kygo: Back At The Bowl

Director: Sam Wrench

Cast: Kygo

Genre: Live performance

Step inside one of the most iconic venues in the world for an unforgettable night of music, energy, and spectacle. Captured live from Kygo’s sold-out Hollywood Bowl performance on his record-breaking world tour, Kygo: Back at the Bowl delivers a next-level concert experience.

27 September

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Gabby’s Dollhouse. Image: Universal. On at cinemas in September.

Director: Ryan Crego

Cast: Laila Lockhart Kraner

Genre: Family

Gabby heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby’s dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera, Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it’s too late.

