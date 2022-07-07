Blueback: Tim Winton film adaptation – trailer

A teaser trailer for Blueback, an adaptation of Tim Winton’s best-selling novella, has just dropped. The film is directed by Robert Connolly (The Dry, Paper Planes) and stars Mia Wasikowska (Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland) alongside Eric Bana (The Dry) and Ranha Mitchell (Neighbours).

The story follows a young girl, Abby, as she befriends a blue groper, Blueback. The film follows Abby as she grows up and works with her mother to protect Australia’s coral reefs from commercial fishers and poachers.

You can watch the trailer here:

Roadshow Films

The Arenamedia production received significant investment from Screen Australia, with support from Screenwest, Lotterywest, the Western Australian Screen Fund, and Film Victoria.

A celebration of Australia’s marine life, the trailer for Blueback shows off the beauty of Australia’s coasts, and the triumphant story tells of ‘the power of one young girl to make a difference’.

Blueback will hit Australian cinemas on 1 January 2023.