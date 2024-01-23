News

 > News

Blackfella Films appoints Penny Smallacombe as Head of Scripted

Penny Smallacombe joins the Australian production company to oversee scripted screen productions.
23 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film / Television Production

Penny Smallacombe. Image supplied. Background by Canva.

Share Icon

Blackfella Films, the production company behind The Australian Wars, Redfern Now and Total Control, has announced that Penny Smallacombe is the new Head of Scripted.

Smallacombe, a member of the Maramanindji people from the Northern Territory, and the former Head of the First Nations Department at Screen Australia, said she was excited about the opportunity to ‘build on these successes’ at Blackfella Films. She also urged the public to ‘stay tuned’ to see what the company would do next.

Smallacombe’s CV includes overseeing a large slate of successful film and television projects including Total ControlSpear, She Who Must Be LovedSweet CountryWe Don’t Need a MapGrace Beside MeMystery RoadSweet AsWe Are Still Here and Little J and Big Cuz. She also created numerous special initiatives which have provided development opportunities for emerging and established Australian writing talent.

Read: Eddie’s Lil’ Homies: Betts–inspired series comes to NITV and Netflix

‘Penny is an outstanding creative executive who brings an invaluable depth of experience in development and production across film and television,’ said Blackfella Films Managing Director, Darren Dale.

‘As a First Nations woman Penny also brings a deep understanding of the storytelling Blackfella Films has been championing for over 25 years and I am so thrilled we will be working together across an exciting and growing slate of projects.’

Most recently, Smallacombe worked for Netflix as the ANZ Grow Creative Manager, and was the creative lead on the series Desert King. She also previously worked with Bunya Productions, including producing the mini-series True Colours for SBS/NITV.

Read: Total Control Season 3, ABC review: dynamite

‘I’m so grateful to be joining the award-winning team at Blackfella Films,’ Smallacombe said.

‘I’ve admired the work, leadership and passion of Darren Dale since meeting him many years ago. Titles like Redfern Now, Mabo, Total Control, First Australians, First Wars and numerous other scripted and factual shows have broken new ground in the Australian screen industry, and to have an opportunity to build on these successes at this time in my career is a great privilege. I can’t wait to see what we can do together.’

The third season of Blackfella Film’s Total Control premiered this month on ABC TV and First Wars (aka The Australian Wars) has been nominated for three 2024 AACTA Awards, announced next month, including Best Documentary Series.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Film Features All Screen Career Advice Education & Student News Television Streaming Writing and Publishing Documentary
More
News

AWGIE Awards: nominations for The Royal Hotel, Finding the Voice and Night Bloomers

Over 70 written works for stage and screen have been nominated at this years AWGIEs.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Career Advice

Screen opportunities roundup – December 2023

A wrap up of screen industry opportunities in December, from film festivals to production placements.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

AACTA launches inaugural Screen Careers Expo

The Screen Careers Expo will focus on connecting students with industry contacts.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar filming in Melbourne

Apple Cider Vinegar tells the story of two women "curing" illnesses through wellness, motivating their online followers along the way.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Kangaroo: Northern Territory attracts feature film production from STUDIOCANAL

Kangaroo is based on the life of Chris Barnes, who founded the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login