News

 > News

VicScreen announces year-long screen internships to boost mid-career producers

Applications are open again for year-long internships to boost mid-career Victorian producers.
4 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Image: Canva Pro.

Film / Television Production

Image: Canva Pro.

Share Icon

VicScreen is now accepting applications for two people to undertake a year-long internship that will take their producing careers to new heights.

The 12-month program, which is supported by ABC, Blackfella Films and Good Thing Productions, is called Screen Internship, and is focused on producing and development for early to mid-career Victorian creatives. The program is now in its fourth year.

The two internship positions are paid, and designed to create pathways into the screen industry for Victorian screen producers from culturally and racially marginalised backgrounds, First Peoples of Australia, people living with disability, or people who identity as female or are trans/gender diverse.

The successful applicants will have the opportunity to build skills and knowledge of the current commissioning, funding, and production environment within Australia.

Read: Screen Careers: VicScreen and Screen Australia launch skills initiative

‘All Victorians have the right to see themselves reflected on screen and in our creative industries,’ Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks said. ‘The Allan Labor Government is working to break down barriers and back our next generation of talent. This Screen Internship program will equip rising stars with the skills, industry exposure and connections to launch a thriving screen career.’

Vicscreen Internship.
>Previous VicScreen internship recipients. Top left to right: Davey Thompson, Nikki Tran, Ravi Chand. Bottom left to right: AP Pobjoy, Gina Song, Madeleine Ruskin. Image: VicScreen.

Managing Director of Blackfella Films, Darren Dale said, ‘Blackfella Films is once again excited to be a part of this successful talent development program. Gina Song is now our Development Executive who came to us via this wonderful initiative. We know first-hand what a profound experience this can be to both the company and the successful candidate.’

The Screen Internship program will kick-off in the second half of 2024, with three four-month rotations across each participating organisation.

Applications for Screen Internships are now open and close at midnight on 1 July 2024. To find out more, visit the VicScreen website

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News All Screen Features Television Film Career Advice Streaming Education & Student News Sponsored Content All Arts
More
Underwater shot of a shark. Image: Canva
News

Sony Pictures filming major thriller in Victoria this July

Sony Pictures will start filming a new thriller, written and directed by Tommy Wirkola, in Victoria this July.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Future Vision co-chairs Bruna Papandrea and Tony Ayres and Creative Director Rebecca Yeldham. Supplied.
News

Creators of The Bear and Beef to headline Future Vision TV summit at ACMI

'Courage' is the theme for a new Australian television industry conference and think tank announced for July.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Australian TV drama Clickbait. Adrian Grenier in Clickbait via Netflix
Opinions & Analysis

Australian TV drama on the ropes says QUT study

Australians aren't getting cultural value for the money we're spending on 'local' TV drama, says a new report.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Stan Christmas movie creators Jenna Owen and Vic Erbst
News

Stan Christmas movie in production: Nugget is Dead

The latest holiday movie from Stan comes from comedy writers Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst.

ScreenHub staff
News

Screen Australia funds nine online projects

Over $750k worth of funding will be divided between nine Australian web production teams.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login