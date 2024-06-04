VicScreen announces year-long screen internships to boost mid-career producers

VicScreen is now accepting applications for two people to undertake a year-long internship that will take their producing careers to new heights.

The 12-month program, which is supported by ABC, Blackfella Films and Good Thing Productions, is called Screen Internship, and is focused on producing and development for early to mid-career Victorian creatives. The program is now in its fourth year.

The two internship positions are paid, and designed to create pathways into the screen industry for Victorian screen producers from culturally and racially marginalised backgrounds, First Peoples of Australia, people living with disability, or people who identity as female or are trans/gender diverse.

The successful applicants will have the opportunity to build skills and knowledge of the current commissioning, funding, and production environment within Australia.

‘All Victorians have the right to see themselves reflected on screen and in our creative industries,’ Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks said. ‘The Allan Labor Government is working to break down barriers and back our next generation of talent. This Screen Internship program will equip rising stars with the skills, industry exposure and connections to launch a thriving screen career.’

> Previous VicScreen internship recipients. Top left to right: Davey Thompson, Nikki Tran, Ravi Chand. Bottom left to right: AP Pobjoy, Gina Song, Madeleine Ruskin. Image: VicScreen.

Managing Director of Blackfella Films, Darren Dale said, ‘Blackfella Films is once again excited to be a part of this successful talent development program. Gina Song is now our Development Executive who came to us via this wonderful initiative. We know first-hand what a profound experience this can be to both the company and the successful candidate.’

The Screen Internship program will kick-off in the second half of 2024, with three four-month rotations across each participating organisation.

Applications for Screen Internships are now open and close at midnight on 1 July 2024. To find out more, visit the VicScreen website.