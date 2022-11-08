News

 > Film > News

Black Adam beats back the competition at the box office

Black Adam has been the top film for the last three weeks, and has now made a useful but not staggering $15.8m.
8 Nov 2022
David Tiley

Film

Black Adam is comfortably on top at the box office. image: Warner Bros Pictures.

Share Icon

Last week I started a list of all the films released in Australia so far in 2022 which made less than $1m at the box office, which are also available on streaming. You won’t get them on subscription, but all sorts of goodies are turning up on pay-per-view.

Read: Streaming – the best films in 2022 you haven’t seen

Local Box Office

I’ll be returning to that list in the coming days but, for now, here are the current Australian box office figures. Black Adam has been the top film for the last three weeks, and has now made a useful but not staggering $15.8m, with a modest $2.24m last weekend. Meanwhile, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris is at number two in week two with $4.28m. [All figures in current AU$].

Japanese anime One Piece: Red, made by the respected Gorō Taniguchi, is at number three in week one with a modest $737,000. It’s not a big week at the movies. Horror film Smile is still around in week six with an audience which is taking Halloween long and slow to give it $7.9m. The Woman King started badly (for a blockbuster) and kept up the same way, with $1.07m in two weeks. Around the world it has made $141m off a $78m budget in less than three weeks.

Halloween Ends, the last of an epic franchise, took all of $2.9m in four weeks. Wog Boys Forever is hanging on after five weeks, down to 36 screens and $39,000, all adding up to $2.86m.

Next week sees the global release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – which may well eclipse all the above at the box office.

David Tiley

David Tiley was the Editor of Screenhub from 2005 until he became Content Lead for Film in 2021 with a special interest in policy. He is a writer in screen media with a long career in educational programs, documentary, and government funding, with a side order in script editing. He values curiosity, humour and objectivity in support of Australian visions and the art of storytelling.

Related News

Documentary Feature Film News Reviews Shorts Streaming
More
Reviews

Blockbuster on Netflix isn't as bonkers as the real-life experience

Blockbuster deserves the room it needs to become the show it wants to be but theres no guarantee that will…

Izzie Austin
News

Dangerous Liaisons on Stan review: it's either love or war

The spark between steamy French lovers Camille and Valmont feels like a strong foundation for what’s to come.

Anthony Morris
News

Veterans Film Fest announces Red Poppy award recipients

The Veterans Film Festival have awarded Red Poppy gongs to films Transfusion, Causeway, and The Healing.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

AIDC announce theme and key speakers for 2023 conference

The Australian International Documentary Conference is set for 2023, and we've got everything you need to know for the upcoming…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

The Stranger is the third most popular film on Netflix globally

Thomas M. Wright's film It has now had almost 28 million viewing hours since it launched on Netflix in late October.

ScreenHub staff
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login