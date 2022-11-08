Black Adam beats back the competition at the box office

Last week I started a list of all the films released in Australia so far in 2022 which made less than $1m at the box office, which are also available on streaming. You won’t get them on subscription, but all sorts of goodies are turning up on pay-per-view.

Local Box Office

I’ll be returning to that list in the coming days but, for now, here are the current Australian box office figures. Black Adam has been the top film for the last three weeks, and has now made a useful but not staggering $15.8m, with a modest $2.24m last weekend. Meanwhile, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris is at number two in week two with $4.28m. [All figures in current AU$].

Japanese anime One Piece: Red, made by the respected Gorō Taniguchi, is at number three in week one with a modest $737,000. It’s not a big week at the movies. Horror film Smile is still around in week six with an audience which is taking Halloween long and slow to give it $7.9m. The Woman King started badly (for a blockbuster) and kept up the same way, with $1.07m in two weeks. Around the world it has made $141m off a $78m budget in less than three weeks.

Halloween Ends, the last of an epic franchise, took all of $2.9m in four weeks. Wog Boys Forever is hanging on after five weeks, down to 36 screens and $39,000, all adding up to $2.86m.

Next week sees the global release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – which may well eclipse all the above at the box office.